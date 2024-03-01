New England Revolution seal off CA Independiente in Concacaf Champions Cup

Matchday

Revs - Concacaf Champions Cup recap - 2.29.24
MLSsoccer staff

The New England Revolution have comfortably advanced in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup via a 4-0 aggregate Round One triumph over Panamanian top-flight side CA Independiente, secured by a 3-0 victory Thursday evening at Gillette Stadium.

The Revs, who won 1-0 last week in Panama, will now face Costa Rican side Alajuelense in the Round of 16. They'll host Leg 1 on March 6 before visiting Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto on March 14 for Leg 2.

In head coach Caleb Porter's first home match, a brotherly connection gave the Revs an early lead (8'). A swift team build-up was finished by Nacho Gil, who benefitted from Carles Gil's slipped-in through ball.

Tomás Chancalay put the series out of reach in the 58th minute, finishing a counter-attack after Esmir Bajraktarevic provided a low cross across goal.

Then, for good measure, Mark-Anthony Kaye brushed home a 93rd-minute insurance goal after Giacomo Vrioni's industrious set-up.

Goals

  • 8' - NE - Nacho Gil | WATCH
  • 58' - NE - Tomás Chancalay | WATCH
  • 90+3' - NE - Mark-Anthony Kaye | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: New England made the quarterfinals of the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup, where they fell to Liga MX side Pumas UNAM on penalty kicks. With CA Independiente in the rearview and Alajuelense in their sights, can they return to that stage and keep continental dreams alive?
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: For the Gil family, this goal surely prompted flashbacks to backyard soccer in Spain.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Tomás Chancalay, with a goal in each leg vs. CA Independiente, gets the nod.

Next Up

MLSsoccer staff
@mls
Concacaf Champions Cup Matchday New England Revolution

