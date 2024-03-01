New England Revolution seal off CA Independiente in Concacaf Champions Cup

The New England Revolution have comfortably advanced in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup via a 4-0 aggregate Round One triumph over Panamanian top-flight side CA Independiente, secured by a 3-0 victory Thursday evening at Gillette Stadium.

The Revs, who won 1-0 last week in Panama, will now face Costa Rican side Alajuelense in the Round of 16. They'll host Leg 1 on March 6 before visiting Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto on March 14 for Leg 2.

In head coach Caleb Porter's first home match, a brotherly connection gave the Revs an early lead (8'). A swift team build-up was finished by Nacho Gil, who benefitted from Carles Gil's slipped-in through ball.

Tomás Chancalay put the series out of reach in the 58th minute, finishing a counter-attack after Esmir Bajraktarevic provided a low cross across goal.