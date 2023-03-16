Heartbreak! Orlando City SC eliminated from CCL by Tigres away goal 

Orlando City SC fought to the end in a narrowly contested second leg against Tigres UANL. But the away-goals tiebreaker ultimately eliminated the home team as a 1-1 draw at Exploria Stadium saw Liga’s MX’s Tigres UANL advance from Concacaf Champions League Round of 16.

Tigres will now play either Pachuca or Motagua in the quarterfinals, while Orlando are left wondering what could’ve been as they reset their sights to MLS regular season play.

After a back and forth opening that saw Pedro Gallese make three saves in the first 15 minutes, Tigres’ broke through with the first goal of the two-leg series in the 21st minute. Midfielder Sebastián Códova put the visitors up 1-0 by settling a high-arching cross from left-back Jesús Angulo and slotting it home from close range.

Gallese made a multitude of acrobatic saves to keep his team alive in the second half, and Ercan Kara took advantage with an outstanding 90th-minute bicycle kick to level the score for Orlando. But the second goal needed to overcome Tigres’ away-goal advantage never materialized.