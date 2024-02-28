Orlando City book Concacaf Champions Cup rematch with Tigres

Orlando City SC are off to the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16, winning 3-1 Tuesday evening at Inter&Co Stadium against Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC to clinch a 6-1 aggregate victory in their Round One series.

After a Facundo Torres brace powered a 3-0 result in Leg 1, a second-half strike from Nicolas Lodeiro put the Lions in cruise control before a Ramiro Enrique golazo and Kyle Smith insurance tally officially iced the proceedings. Luis Muriel, Orlando's new DP striker, had a 79-minute debut and assisted Lodeiro's first goal for the club.

With the win, Orlando have set up a rematch of last year's Round of 16 series against Liga MX power Tigres UANL. Now they'll host Leg 1 on March 5 before traveling to Estadio Universitario on March 12 to determine who reaches the quarterfinals.