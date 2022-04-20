Charlotte FC a playoff team? LAFC making a big move? Answering your mailbag questions

This bit is pretty self-explanatory. We’ve all read mailbags, even on this very website. So I’m stepping on turf that typically belongs to Matt Doyle. Nobody tell him.

Editor’s note: Tom, we've talked about this already. Nobody wants to read your rants about mail (JS).

But “Ask Me Anything” doesn’t fit well in a headline. You’ll see if my concerns were dealt with by my editors or they got spiked into the next dimension by whatever they made the headline for this.

Also, “mailbag” feels antiquated here on the internet. When was the last time you saw a physical mailbag? I also think the rate of mail I actually need to open versus junk mail is extremely inefficient, anyway. Sorry for the strays, United States Postal Service.

But either leaving would open another DP spot, obviously, and that creates a whole different set of possibilities.

This is to say nothing of Vela’s future – his contract is up on June 30 with no extension yet – or Rodriguez’s future. He has been linked with a move away since returning from a failed loan to Almeria in Spain's second division. If either player leaves, a new DP attacker will come in.

The next place to look would be in midfield, though that group is so competitive and strong, too. If Jose Cifuentes leaves in the summer, that’s definitely an area to target. The Ecuador international has plenty of eyes on him from Europe and seems ready for a move. We’ll see.

A lot of resources have already been focused there. Would it make sense to diversify and use a DP spot elsewhere?

The thing is: Two DP spots are already used in the attack on Carlos Vela and Brian Rodriguez . Non-DP Cristian Arango is ostensibly the third starter and fits perfectly between those two, but Kwadwo Opoku had been keeping him out of the lineup, while Ismael Tajouri-Shradi has brought a livewire presence off the bench. They are well-stocked in attack, plus Arango was acquired for a $3 million transfer fee last summer from Colombia's Millonarios and Tajouri-Shradi for $400,000 in General Allocation Money via an Expansion Draft trade ( NYCFC to Charlotte to LAFC).

Thorrington said as much in the winter, noting it was going to be an attacking player. But in an interview with MLSSoccer.com before El Trafico (and he struck a similar tune on ESPN before Sunday’s win over Sporting Kansas City ), he wasn’t necessarily married to that anymore.

Teams mostly use them on attackers. They're the most valuable and expensive positions on the field. Generally speaking, it’s wise to focus resources there. LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington has largely done that, only using a DP spot on a non-forward once (Andre Horta)... which didn’t go great.

I honestly, genuinely do not know. And that’s a good thing for the state of the roster.

Let’s start with the positive side of 0-0 draws: Chicago are defensively legit. Head coach Ezra Hendrickson completely revamped that side of the game for this team and it was of the utmost importance.

Rafael Czichos has been a really strong addition and can anchor a defense in this league, but they’ve been fine at center back in the games he’s missed with Wyatt Omsberg and Mauricio Pineda. Defensive midfielder Federico Navarro, one of the more underrated players in this league, didn’t start the Fire's first few games, but is firmly back to fitness and form. That defensive spine is strong.

Gaga Slonina, as has been tweeted extensively by a lot of people, is a rising star. The 17-year-old homegrown goalkeeper will have offers this summer from major clubs in Europe, but I strongly expect the Fire to make it clear no deal will take place unless Slonina stays in MLS until the winter, at least.

Chicago have conceded just twice in seven games. That’s elite. Obviously they are overperforming expected goals against, but their xGA (7.96) is fourth-best in MLS. To boot: 3.52 of that xGA came against Orlando City, a game they played with 10 men for more than 45 minutes.

As for the attack, I think it’ll be fine.

Xherdan Shaqiri has been fine, not spectacular. He’ll be spectacular at least a few times this season, he’s too talented not to be. Even as the Swiss star is finding form right now, he's seventh in MLS in chances created per 90 minutes and 17th in expected assists. The only worry for him is injuries, after missing the last two and a half games with a calf knock.

The supporting cast will improve, too. Chicago will soon see Young DP Jairo Torres debut after a $6 million transfer from Liga MX's Atlas. He arrives on May 1. The 21-year-old winger should fill a big hole as a goal-dangerous, dynamic attacker to complement Shaqiri as the No. 10, Kacper Przybylko up top and Fabian Herbers on the other flank. That has the makings of a balanced, complementary first-choice attack.

Perhaps Hendrickson will become less conservative with lineup decisions, too. It’s admirable how well he has improved the defense in short order – that was clearly priority No. 1, as it should have been. Start with the structure and foundation, hope to get some Shaqiri magic, then build from there.