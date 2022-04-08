The "greatest rivalry" in MLS? LAFC, LA Galaxy chase El Trafico supremacy on FOX

The intrigue and excitement had been on the radar for a bit, but the anticipation truly sparked to the forefront last weekend.

“There have been rivalries, and we have them as well, that on-field rivalries that sort of trickle into the stands. It’s nothing like we have here [in El Trafico],” Thorrington said. “I talk about games of consequence, and those consequences can vary, but this is always a game of consequence. No matter what the form, everybody focuses on the build-up and the 90 minutes. There have been remarkable storylines that couldn’t have been scripted, with moments both painful for us and exhilarating.”

El Trafico has been among the most anticipated games in MLS every year, with off-field passion and on-field fireworks aplenty . Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s debut, the 5-3 Audi MLS Cup Playoff game and much more between, this game has a knack for the audacious.

In year five of this rivalry between the LA Galaxy and LAFC, the game has a new angle: For the first time in MLS , friends and Mexican stars Carlos Vela and Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez will be fit to play against each other.

“I have to acknowledge my bias here,” LAFC co-president and GM John Thorrington told MLSsoccer.com, “but I think this is the greatest rivalry the league has ever had.”

As the LA Galaxy wrapped up a big 3-1 win at the Portland Timbers in MLS’s final Week 5 game, before the players even got off the field, focus shifted to this Saturday's meeting with LAFC at Dignity Health Sports Park (7:30 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes).

The battle for LA, on and off the field

LAFC and the Galaxy both have gripped the city of Los Angeles and Southern California in different ways.

The Galaxy had been the gold standard in MLS, one of the originals in the league – the home of five MLS Cup championships, Landon Donovan, Robbie Keane and David Beckham. LAFC came and forged their own path, with their sleek black kits a polar opposite to the Galaxy’s preferred whites, and their raucous Banc of California Stadium tucked right in the city, a stone’s throw from The Coliseum.

“What does LAFC mean to Los Angeles, our city, our supporters? It’s passion,” Thorrington said. “You see it every game. Anyone who attends our games from anywhere, the passion they see from our supporters, is second to none. That level of emotion and passion is heightened in these matches. Our players know that. Our players know the importance of that. Our staff knows it. We know it. I’m absolutely certain our players will give everything.”

El Trafico has been played 13 times already in four short years, with the sides combining for 58 (!) goals. The Galaxy have the edge in the series with 5W-3L-5D, but LAFC have the win in the lone playoff matchup. LAFC have finished ahead of the Galaxy in three of their four seasons, only trailing Los Angeles’ incumbent in the 2021 season, though both clubs missed the playoffs anyway.

“The Galaxy are the original team,” Galaxy midfielder Sacha Kljestan said. “I grew up in Southern California, I was a Galaxy fan growing up. When I look at our fanbase, I think it represents Los Angeles very well. When people look at LA from the outside, it’s this glitz and glam, and Hollywood stars. But the rest of Los Angeles – the real Los Angeles – is working-class people, hard-working people. The majority of people around here see our team, the real people of Los Angeles are fans of our team. But that little glitz and glam, the Galaxy always have superstars. So we blend really well.”

Kljestan grew up in Huntington Beach in Southern California. His career began with Chivas USA, the now-defunct MLS club which was supposed to be the league’s second team in Southern California.

Vanney played for the Galaxy from 1996-2001, then again in 2008. He was also an assistant coach at Chivas USA from 2011-12.

“The rivalry with Chivas never got to this,” Vanney said. “Chivas always felt like the little brother, it never felt like the clubs were ever on par and there was competition. This one with LAFC, they built a huge fanbase and have had fantastic seasons. The competition is on a different level, the quality of players, the evolution of the league, a lot of things.”

LAFC have never been shy about their ambition in the game, in the league – as highlighted by 2019's then-record-setting Supporters' Shield. They want to be among the continent’s most recognizable and successful clubs, a real Hollywood story.