Colorado Rapids acquire USMNT midfielder Paxten Aaronson

The Colorado Rapids have acquired US men's national team midfielder Paxten Aaronson from German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, the club announced Thursday.

The 21-year-old Philadelphia Union homegrown product is under contract through 2030. He will occupy a Designated Player roster spot and arrives for a club-record fee that reportedly could reach $8.5 million.

Aaronson, who spent 2021-22 with Philly before moving overseas, helps replace Djordje Mihailovic. Earlier this month, Colorado traded the USMNT midfielder to Toronto FC for a club-record $8 million fee plus add-ons.

"Bringing Paxten to Colorado highlights our ambition and belief in his ability to impact our team immediately," said Rapids president Pádraig Smith. "He has proven himself in Europe, gained valuable experience on the international stage with the US men’s national team, and brings a dynamic, creative presence to our midfield.