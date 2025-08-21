Colorado Rapids acquire USMNT midfielder Paxten Aaronson

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The Colorado Rapids have acquired US men's national team midfielder Paxten Aaronson from German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, the club announced Thursday.
The 21-year-old Philadelphia Union homegrown product is under contract through 2030. He will occupy a Designated Player roster spot and arrives for a club-record fee that reportedly could reach $8.5 million.
Aaronson, who spent 2021-22 with Philly before moving overseas, helps replace Djordje Mihailovic. Earlier this month, Colorado traded the USMNT midfielder to Toronto FC for a club-record $8 million fee plus add-ons.
"Bringing Paxten to Colorado highlights our ambition and belief in his ability to impact our team immediately," said Rapids president Pádraig Smith. "He has proven himself in Europe, gained valuable experience on the international stage with the US men’s national team, and brings a dynamic, creative presence to our midfield.
"He is the exact type of young, hungry player we want to build around at this club, and we are delighted to welcome him to Colorado as we strengthen a team capable of competing at the highest level."
Young star
During his first MLS stint, Aaronson scored four goals in 41 appearances for Philly. His rapid rise prompted a transfer to Frankfurt for reportedly $4 million plus add-ons.
While in Europe, Aaronson tallied 1g/3a in 23 games for Frankfurt. He also completed two loans in the Dutch Eredivisie, combining for 13g/6a in 51 matches across FC Utrecht and Vitesse Arnhem.
Internationally, Aaronson has four USMNT caps and scored once in four games at the 2024 Summer Olympics. He won Golden Boot and Golden Ball awards as the US won the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship, scoring a tournament-best seven goals.
Rapids recharge
Aaronson is the Rapids' latest player with USMNT ties, joining goalkeeper Zack Steffen, midfielder Cole Bassett, and defenders Sam Vines and Reggie Cannon.
After Mihailovic's departure, forwards Rafael Navarro (11g/4a) and Darren Yapi (7g/2a) are Colorado's top remaining scorers.
Now in their second season under head coach Chris Armas, Colorado are seeking a second straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip. They're currently seventh in the Western Conference (36 points) as Decision Day approaches.
