Vancouver Whitecaps acquire German defender Sebastian Schonlau

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Vancouver Whitecaps FC have acquired defender Sebastian Schonlau from German Bundesliga side Hamburger SV, the club announced Thursday.
The 31-year-old center back joins Vancouver on a deal through 2026 with a club option for 2027.
Schonlau spent the past four years with Hamburg, serving as captain and helping the club earn promotion to the German top-flight from the 2. Bundesliga. The SC Paderborn product made 115 appearances over that span, contributing six goals and four assists.
"Sebastian is a great addition to our center back group, both as a defender and in possession," said sporting director Axel Schuster.
"He brings tremendous leadership and experience to our club with more than 300 professional appearances, and he has dealt with pressure situations as long-time captain of Hamburger SV. We believe that he will have a positive impact on our team as we head into the final stretch of the season."
Schonlau is the second German player to join Vancouver during the Secondary Transfer Window, following their blockbuster addition of Bayern Munich legend Thomas Müller.
Crucially, he adds depth after center back Ranko Veselinović suffered a season-ending knee injury last month.
"I'm very excited about my move to Vancouver Whitecaps FC and can’t wait to meet the players, coaches, and staff," said Schonlau.
"The team has done a great job so far this season, and I’m ready to do my part to help us reach our goals. Most of all, I’m looking forward to meeting our fans at Saturday’s match against St. Louis."
Vancouver are currently third in the Western Conference (13W-6L-7D; 46 points), as they look to secure home-field advantage in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant