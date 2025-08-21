Vancouver Whitecaps acquire German defender Sebastian Schonlau

The 31-year-old center back joins Vancouver on a deal through 2026 with a club option for 2027.

Schonlau spent the past four years with Hamburg, serving as captain and helping the club earn promotion to the German top-flight from the 2. Bundesliga. The SC Paderborn product made 115 appearances over that span, contributing six goals and four assists.

"Sebastian is a great addition to our center back group, both as a defender and in possession," said sporting director Axel Schuster.