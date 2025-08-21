Minnesota United acquire Austrian midfielder Dominik Fitz

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Minnesota United FC have acquired attacking midfielder Dominik Fitz from Austrian Bundesliga side Austria Wien, the club announced Thursday.
The 26-year-old is under contract through 2029 with an option for 2030. He will occupy an international roster spot.
“We welcome Dominik to Minnesota and are excited to see him help contribute to our team, not only through the remainder of this important season, but continue to make an impact across our club and community for the next several years,” said chief soccer officer and sporting director Khaled El-Ahmad.
“Dominik brings great experience across many major tournaments in Europe, and we look forward to seeing his creativity and playmaking ability on display here in Minnesota and MLS.”
While at Austria Wien, Fritz recorded 54g/63a in 204 appearances and featured extensively across European competitions. Last season, he tied for fourth in the Austrian Bundesliga Golden Boot race with 12 goals.
Internationally, Fitz represented Austria through the youth ranks. He is seeking his first senior team call-up.
“I am really excited to join this amazing club and I am excited to be able to play in front of the Wonderwall,” said Fitz. “Let’s make some memories together and also achieve great things.”
Fitz joins a Minnesota attack that has been among the best in MLS in 2025, led by strikers Kelvin Yeboah and Tani Oluwaseyi. However, Oluwaseyi is reportedly nearing a move to LaLiga side Villarreal.
Minnesota are second in the Western Conference with 47 points and chasing a top-four spot in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
