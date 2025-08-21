Real Salt Lake acquire DeAndre Yedlin from FC Cincinnati

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- RSL receive: DeAndre Yedlin
- CIN receive: $304,700 GAM
Real Salt Lake have acquired defender DeAndre Yedlin from FC Cincinnati, the clubs announced Thursday.
In exchange for the longtime USMNT right back, Cincy receive $304,700 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).
RSL will be Yedlin's fourth MLS club after he competed for Seattle Sounders FC, Inter Miami CF and Cincy. The three-time MLS All-Star has made over 400 professional appearances, including several stops in Europe.
"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome DeAndre to our club," said RSL chief soccer officer Kurt Schmid. “He is a player of tremendous quality whose experience at the highest levels of the game will be invaluable to our team.
"Beyond his skill on the field, his leadership and professionalism will strengthen our locker room and help set the tone. We believe DeAndre’s impact will be felt immediately, and we’re excited about the role he will play in driving our success now and into the future."
Yedlin's professional career began in 2013 as Seattle's first homegrown player. He then went to England, where he competed for Premier League sides Tottenham Hotspur, Sunderland and Newcastle United before joining Turkey's Galatasaray.
Upon returning to MLS in 2022, Yedlin captained Miami as they won the 2023 Leagues Cup title. The 32-year-old was later traded to Cincy and became a consistent starter at right wingback.
Yedlin has 81 USMNT caps. He played at the 2014 and 2022 FIFA World Cups, plus two Concacaf Gold Cups and the Copa América Centenario.
"DeAndre has been an incredible part of our FC Cincinnati family," said Cincy general manager Chris Albright. "He's a top professional, teammate and person, and we wish him and his family all the best in Salt Lake."
Yedlin is RSL's third major summer signing after they acquired forwards Rwan Cruz and Victor Olatunji. They're looking to climb above the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line.
Meanwhile, Cincy's summer additions include midfielder Samuel Gidi and winger Ender Echenique. FCC are tied for the Supporters' Shield lead.
