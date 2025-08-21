Real Salt Lake acquire DeAndre Yedlin from FC Cincinnati

In exchange for the longtime USMNT right back, Cincy receive $304,700 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).

RSL will be Yedlin's fourth MLS club after he competed for Seattle Sounders FC, Inter Miami CF and Cincy. The three-time MLS All-Star has made over 400 professional appearances, including several stops in Europe.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome DeAndre to our club," said RSL chief soccer officer Kurt Schmid. “He is a player of tremendous quality whose experience at the highest levels of the game will be invaluable to our team.