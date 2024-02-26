29 Takeaways: One thought on every team after MLS is Back

We only saw it for about 20 minutes (plus stoppage time), but that new Galaxy front four of Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil on the wings, Riqui Puig as the 10 and Dejan Joveljic up top… they're going to cause serious trouble for opposing defenses. Their average age is also narrowly over 24, reflecting LA's new transfer-market approach. And they should be force multipliers for each other.

"I think we have, for the first time, a really nice balance between guys who want to play in between the lines and guys who want to play and go to goal and get behind and take people on one-on-one. And your team always has to have balance," head coach Greg Vanney said after Sunday's 1-1 draw with Miami .

"You can't have a bunch of guys who want to come and get the ball at their feet. You have to have guys who want to run and want to play on the run and play on the move. … I'm excited about it because it's going to be tough for teams to clog up the middle of the field on us. That's what everybody did when they came here in the past or played us last year. Just create against density in the middle of the field and see if wings can actually beat you. Now we can beat you on the wings."