Only 16! Charlotte FC's Nimfasha Berchimas makes MLS history

Just two days after turning 16 years old, Charlotte FC homegrown attacker Nimfasha Berchimas entered the record books during MLS is Back weekend.

The winger made his senior debut in the latter stages of Charlotte's 1-0, season-opening win over New York City FC on Saturday evening – entering the match as an 84th-minute substitute for Kerwin Vargas.

In the process, Berchimas became the ninth-youngest player to debut in MLS. It's just the latest milestone for the US youth international, who scored three goals in four matches at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Saturday's lone goal at Bank of America Stadium came courtesy of Adilson Malanda's eighth-minute tally, which got the Dean Smith era off to a winning start in Charlotte.