FC Cincinnati sign Luca Orellano from Vasco da Gama

"He’s a dynamic player who has the talent and versatility to be an important player for FC Cincinnati. His professionalism and mentality have already made a strong impression, and we look forward to his continued development."

"We’re thrilled to welcome Luca to the team," general manager Chris Albright said in a release.

The 23-year-old Argentine's deal at the reigning Supporters' Shield winners lasts through the 2024 MLS season with a purchase option.

Moving pieces

Orellano, across Vasco and boyhood side Vélez Sarsfield, has supplied 14g/17a in 143 career matches. That includes 18 games in Copa Libertadores, South America's premier club competition.

While at Vélez, Orellano was teammates with FC Cincinnati left wingback Álvaro Barreal. And he will likely fill Barreal's role after the 2023 MLS All-Star's reported loan to Brazilian top-flight side Cruzeiro.

With those moving pieces, and Santiago Arias departing this winter for Bahia in Brazil's Série A, Cincy reportedly remain in pursuit of reinforcements for head coach Pat Noonan's 3-4-1-2 formation. For now, Yuya Kubo is expected to play right wingback with Alvas Powell and Bret Halsey offering depth.