Matchday

10 new faces you need to know for the 2023 MLS season

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

23MLS_10_New_Faces

With the 2023 season getting underway on Feb. 25 with Matchday 1 fixtures – all games are free to watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV this weekend! – let’s spotlight some marquee new faces.

For full transparency: Every primary player covered here is either a Designated Player or arrived via MLS’s U22 Initiative. Those roster labels often come with a sizable transfer fee and big expectations, even some international-level experience.

More could arrive in the months ahead since the MLS Primary Transfer Window extends through April 24. The Secondary Transfer Window, when it’s often easier to sign big-name players from Europe, also runs from July 5 to August 2. And yes: we’re all waiting to see if Lionel Messi ends up in Miami this summer.

For now, here are some need-to-know imports that’ll soon shape the trajectory of the new campaign.

LAFC_Biuk_Stipe_HEA_1080x1080
Stipe Biuk
Forward · Los Angeles Football Club

In years past, a player of Biuk’s profile – a Croatian youth international forward who was a 2022 finalist for UEFA’s “Golden Boy Award” – would normally stay in Europe. But that’s the appeal of LAFC, who are coming off an MLS Cup/Supporters’ Shield double and attracted this 20-year-old to play up top alongside DPs Carlos Vela and Dénis Bouanga.

CLT-Copetti-Enzo-HEA-1080x1080
Enzo Copetti
Forward · Charlotte FC

Drop Karol Swiderski back into a second-striker role + bring in Enzo Copetti as a bulldog-like, goalscoring striker = “a nightmare for defenders.” That’s what sporting director Zoran Krneta envisions as their DP forwards possibly ignite a year-two bump for Charlotte.

POR_Evander_Head
Evander
Midfielder · Portland Timbers

The heir apparent to Diego Valeri? Portland hope that’s the case with Brazilian No. 10 Evander, who has the keys to their attack as the club transitions into a new era beyond the Argentine legend (and eventually his compatriot Sebastián Blanco).

headshot_Giorgos_Giakoumakis
Giorgos Giakoumakis
Forward · Atlanta United

The unenviable task of replacing Josef Martínez falls on this Greek international striker’s shoulders, even if Atlanta don’t explicitly frame the comings and goings in that manner. But with their all-time leading scorer now at Inter Miami, big pressure’s on the former Dutch and Scottish league Golden Boot winner to perform.

RSL_Carlos_Andres_Gomez_HEAD
Andrés Gómez
Forward · Real Salt Lake

RSL’s new ownership group has invested serious money in South American wingers in back-to-back transfer windows, acquiring Gómez this winter to play opposite Jefferson Savarino. The Venezuelan international arrived last summer from Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro, then Gómez joined from Colombian top-flight side Millonarios.

SJ-Gruezo-Carlos-HEA-1080x1080
Carlos Gruezo
Midfielder · San Jose Earthquakes

San Jose added one of MLS’s premier defensive midfielders this offseason, bringing Gruezo back after he spent 2016-19 with FC Dallas. The in-prime Ecuador international should allow new head coach Luchi Gonzalez to implement his preferred style, linking back to front as San Jose’s front five gets to work.

dc_klich_mateusz_hea_1080x1080
Mateusz Klich
Midfielder · D.C. United

A Leeds United legend in some regards, Klich arrives at D.C. United from the English Premier League squad with the need to perform. The veteran Polish international is a box-to-box midfielder who likes to get forward, providing a platform for DP forwards Taxi Fountas and Christian Benteke to supply goals.

STL_Eduard_Lowen_HEAD
Eduard Löwen
Midfielder · St. Louis City SC

One of two DPs in St. Louis, Löwen will be their string-puller in midfield. The 26-year-old brings over 120 games of experience from Germany’s top two divisions and will need to form a strong understanding with South African international midfielder Njabulo Blom for the newcomers to find success.

ORL-ojeda-martin-HEA-1080x1080
Martín Ojeda
Midfielder · Orlando City SC

Orlando’s South American core reached another level with Ojeda joining the fold, a multi-year courtship that unites him with another high-end winger: Uruguay international Facundo Torres. If those two can both approach 10g/10a, that’s a dream season for the Lions.

Dante Vanzeir headshot
Dante Vanzeir
Forward · New York Red Bulls

A consistent goalscorer solves what’s become a thorny issue for the New York Red Bulls: having enough game-changers to challenge for MLS Cup. Vanzeir, who could become the club’s record signing, might be that solution after tallying 48 goals and 21 assists in 92 matches for Belgium's Union SG before coming to MLS.

There's also…

Center backs don’t always get the love they deserve, but these six imports are expected to play big roles for their respective teams:

  • Sergii Kryvtsov (Inter Miami CF)
  • Leo Väisänen (Austin FC)
  • Andreas Maxsø (Colorado Rapids)
  • Miguel Tapias (Minnesota United FC)
  • Sigurd Rosted (Toronto FC)
  • Luis Abram (Atlanta United)

For the rundown: Kryvtsov is a Ukrainian international who arrives from Shakhtar Donetsk as Miami's new backline anchor. Väisänen, a Finland international, has the tall task of replacing Ruben Gabrielsen at Austin. Denmark international Maxsø is a DP for the Rapids and Tapias arrives in Minnesota from Liga MX's Pachuca, both as defensive centerpieces. Rosted, a former Norway international, is part of Toronto's new-look defensive core in the growing Brøndby-to-MLS pipeline. Abram, a Peru international, needs to strike a quick partnership with US international Miles Robinson for Atlanta.

Same with goalkeepers:

  • Roman Bürki (St. Louis CITY SC)
  • Daniel (San Jose Earthquakes)
  • Marko Ilić (Colorado Rapids)
  • Yohei Takaoka (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

Bürki is a former Swiss international and star for German Bundesliga powerhouse Borussia Dortmund; he'll captain St. Louis during their expansion season. Daniel, Ilić and Takaoka were all presumably brought in to be No. 1s for Western Conference clubs. Daniel arrived in San Jose from Brazil's Internacional, Ilić is on loan to Colorado (with a purchase option) from the Belgian top flight, and Takaoka joined Vancouver from the reigning Japanese champions.

He won't be the flashiest player, but Nemanja Radoja could prove massive in Sporting Kansas City possibly rejoining the West's elite. The Serbian defensive midfielder arrives with 181 games of LaLiga experience.

Can DP striker João Klauss be a 15-20 goalscorer? For St. Louis to make the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, they'll probably need the Brazilian to be. Two more: Amine Bassi is an intriguing attacking signing for Houston Dynamo FC, ditto for rising Ecuador international Marco Angulo in midfield for FC Cincinnati.

Matchday MLS is Back Stipe Biuk Enzo Copetti Evander Giorgos Giakoumakis Andrés Gómez Carlos Gruezo Mateusz Klich Eduard Löwen Martín Ojeda Dante Vanzeir Los Angeles Football Club Charlotte FC Portland Timbers Atlanta United FC Real Salt Lake San Jose Earthquakes D.C. United St. Louis CITY SC Orlando City SC New York Red Bulls

Related Stories

An “incredible journey”: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV reaches launch point
MLS preseason 2023: Who gained momentum heading into Matchday 1?
Seattle Sounders rue "missed opportunity" after Club World Cup exit
More News
More News
An “incredible journey”: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV reaches launch point

An “incredible journey”: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV reaches launch point
Sporting Kansas City, Peter Vermes reach contract extension through 2028
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sporting Kansas City, Peter Vermes reach contract extension through 2028
Austin FC give midfielder Diego Fagúndez contract extension
Transfer Tracker

Austin FC give midfielder Diego Fagúndez contract extension
Squad Pick and Parlay Predictor: New games, new chances to win $10k in prizes
Fantasy Soccer Advice

Squad Pick and Parlay Predictor: New games, new chances to win $10k in prizes
The next MLS homegrown star? Breakout candidates for 2023
National Writer: Charles Boehm

The next MLS homegrown star? Breakout candidates for 2023
DC United winger Martín Rodríguez suffers torn ACL

DC United winger Martín Rodríguez suffers torn ACL
More News
Video
Video
Watch MLS in 15 from LA vs. TOR | February 19, 2023
14:58

Watch MLS in 15 from LA vs. TOR | February 19, 2023
HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Toronto FC | February 19, 2023
4:07

HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Toronto FC | February 19, 2023
GOAL: Ayo Akinola, Toronto FC - 90th minute
0:31

GOAL: Ayo Akinola, Toronto FC - 90th minute
GOAL: Marco Delgado, LA Galaxy - 52nd minute
0:41

GOAL: Marco Delgado, LA Galaxy - 52nd minute
More Video