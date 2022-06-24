Transfer Tracker

St. Louis CITY SC sign midfielder Eduard Löwen as Designated Player

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

St. Louis CITY SC have signed midfielder Eduard Löwen as a Designated Player from German Bundesliga side Hertha BSC as they further construct their squad ahead of their 2023 MLS expansion launch, the club announced Friday.

Löwen, signed through the 2026 season with an option for 2027, will occupy an international spot and STL's second DP spot. Forward João Klauss was the club's first DP signing, arriving from German Bundesliga side TSG 1899 Hoffenheim.

STL now have six players under contract before debuting in MLS.

“We are excited to add a quality player like Eduard to our squad,” sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a release. “The experience he has already acquired at his age will be crucial for our team and he will bring structure and strategy in the center of our midfield. His physical attributes and leadership qualities are two strong parts to why he fits perfectly in our DNA. Eduard is a box-to-box player and an important piece to the spine of the squad.”

Löwen, 25, has seven goals and eight assists across 77 Bundesliga matches. He's played for Hertha BSC, FC Nuremberg, VfL Bochum and FC Augsburg in Germany's top flight. In the 2. Bundesliga, he's amassed five goals and six assists in 43 games.

Löwen has played for Germany's U-20 and U-21 squads, plus was called in for the German Olympic team in 2021.

“Eduard can be a difference-maker on both sides of the ball,” said STL head coach Bradley Carnell. “His position as a six on the field [defensive midfielder] is an important part to our system and his skills are well-suited for our style of play.”

