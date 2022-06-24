St. Louis CITY SC sign midfielder Eduard Löwen as Designated Player

Löwen, signed through the 2026 season with an option for 2027, will occupy an international spot and STL's second DP spot. Forward João Klauss was the club's first DP signing , arriving from German Bundesliga side TSG 1899 Hoffenheim.

“We are excited to add a quality player like Eduard to our squad,” sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a release. “The experience he has already acquired at his age will be crucial for our team and he will bring structure and strategy in the center of our midfield. His physical attributes and leadership qualities are two strong parts to why he fits perfectly in our DNA. Eduard is a box-to-box player and an important piece to the spine of the squad.”