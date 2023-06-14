Your Wednesday Kickoff: Presenting a "people’s choice" MLS All-Star lineup 

We didn’t get a chance to really talk about it, considering everything that’s happened, but All-Star Voting is open…[checking]...ok, wait, actually, that’s technically still true. But today is the very last day you can cast vote for the 2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target . You should do that. And if you’ll allow me to present my case, maybe I can sway some last-minute votes.

These are my picks for The People’s All-Star team of 2023. Basically, we’re looking at the players who likely won’t start the actual game, but it sure would be really, really fun if they did. We’re thinking goals first, everything else a distant second here. Even if we lose, I want the world to be making jokes about Arsenal’s back line. Mostly though, I want to make sure folks who have been putting on a show this year get their due, and that you, dear reader, are fully entertained.