Lionel Messi trophies: What could he win at Inter Miami?

In MLS, how would Messi improve on his 43-deep collection and grab sole ownership of the world record?

The GOAT, who announced last week he intends to join Inter Miami CF this summer, could soon add to his illustrious trophy collection for club and country. He's just six months removed from winning the World Cup with Argentina and poised to leave behind glittering stops at FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

For most of the past half-dozen years (the COVID-19 season notwithstanding), the Shield winners have finished right around 70 points. That's probably out of reach for the Herons in 2023, who sit 27th of 29 teams overall.

Inter Miami aren't mathematically out of contention at the halfway point of the 2023 season, despite earning just 15 points from 17 games (5W-12L-0D record). But they're 25 points off the pace of league leaders FC Cincinnati , a sizable gap to make up.

Honoring the best regular-season team in MLS, the Supporters' Shield recognizes the league's top squad spanning from MLS is Back weekend (Feb. 25 this year) to Decision Day (Oct. 21 this year). It's a testament to staying power and consistency across the late winter, spring, summer and early fall, a measure most leagues worldwide use to determine who's called that year's champion.

Likelihood: Low

Making the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs? That's a realistic possibility for the Herons, even though they're currently last in the Eastern Conference table (15th place). Each conference's top nine teams qualify, an expanded structure that allows for more teams to get a taste of postseason soccer, and a Messi-fueled run is not too hard to envision. Right now, they're only seven points off the pace.

Making, and then winning, MLS Cup 2023? Inter Miami's current form, even with Messi (or further signings) providing a boost, presents much slimmer odds. We are not saying it's impossible – MLS remains parity-driven and fiendish to predict. But we are saying it's difficult to see this one bearing out, unless La Rosanegra do a complete 180 and get hot.