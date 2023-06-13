USA vs. Mexico: How to watch & stream, preview of Nations League semifinal

North America’s biggest international soccer rivalry returns with a 2023 Concacaf Nations League final spot up for grabs, as the United States and Mexico meet Thursday evening for a semifinal encounter at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

While both programs are in a degree of flux – the USMNT are led by interim head coach B.J. Callaghan (their second temporary boss since the 2022 FIFA World Cup ), and El Tri are in the early days under head coach Diego Cocca – the rivalry stakes never waver in this matchup. Expect a full-throttle, intense affair with both rosters mixing European stars coming off their 2022-23 club seasons and domestic leagues.

This amounts to a rematch of the 2021 Concacaf Nations League final, which the USMNT memorably won 3-2 over El Tri behind Christian Pulisic’s penalty kick in extratime. That was the USMNT’s first of two regional titles two summers ago; they’ll also defend a Gold Cup crown in late June and early July.

The winner advances to face either Canada or Panama on Sunday in the final, while the loser heads to a third-place matchup earlier Sunday. Those games will also be contested at Allegiant Stadium, the year-round home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders.

USMNT fans eagerly await the debut of striker Folarin Balogun, who last month committed to the program after completing a massively successful loan from Arsenal (English Premier League) to Stade Reims (Ligue 1). FC Dallas product Ricardo Pepi is in contention for the long-troublesome No. 9 role as well, but hope springs eternal Balogun is the missing piece in an attack that’s also spearheaded by Pulisic and Tim Weah as wingers.

That storyline aside, the USMNT must determine their midfield complexion as captain and New York Red Bulls product Tyler Adams recovers from a hamstring injury that derailed his debut season with Leeds United and impacted their relegation to England’s second division. The center back spot needs some solutions, too, as veteran Tim Ream recovers from a broken arm that cut short his widely-praised season with EPL side Fulham.

As Callaghan weighs those lineup decisions, there’s a reminder the USMNT haven’t had a permanent head coach since a Round of 16 finish at the World Cup in Qatar. New sporting director Matt Crocker has said they anticipate a hire by the end of summer, with Callaghan taking the reins after initial interim Anthony Hudson departed last month for a job in the Qatari league. They were both assistants under former coach Gregg Berhalter during the 2022 World Cup cycle.