National Writer: Charles Boehm
MLS coaches, directors dissect reimagined Leagues Cup: “A challenge we have to accept”
Whether you’re thrilled, leery or somewhere in between about the new and dramatically expanded Leagues Cup format unveiled this week, one element seems clear: It stands to have a dramatic impact on MLS – its clubs, players and fans alike – over time, well above and beyond the competition itself.