Panama vs. Canada: How to watch & stream, preview of Nations League semifinal

After topping Concacaf qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Canada look to further solidify their claim as a regional powerhouse at the 2023 Concacaf Nations League finals – beginning with Thursday night's semifinal showdown against Panama.
How to watch and stream
- English: OneSoccer (in Canada), Paramount+ (in United States)
- Spanish: Univision
When
- Thursday, June 15 vs. Panama - 7 pm ET/4 pm PT
Where
- Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, Nevada
Whoever emerges victorious will face either the United States or Mexico in Sunday's final, while a third-place consolation match awaits the loser. Like Thursday's semifinal double feature, both matches will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Historically two of the region's smaller-time players, Panama and Canada both have a massive opportunity to jump up the Concacaf pecking order at the Nations League. This is especially true for Les Rouges, who outperformed both the USMNT and El Tri en route to a Qatar 2022 berth – their first World Cup appearance in 36 years.
With no major trophies to their name – other than winning the 2009 edition of the now-defunct Copa Centroamericana – Panama enter Thursday's semifinal as underdogs. However, they already pulled off something of an upset during the group stage, finishing above traditional powerhouse Costa Rica in Group B (League A) to reach this phase of the tournament.
Los Canaleros head coach Thomas Christiansen called up his A-team for the "Final Four," including former New York Red Bulls fullback Michael Murillo, currently at Belgian Pro League side Anderlecht. Nashville SC midfielder Aníbal Godoy and Houston Dynamo playmaker Coco Carrasquilla could also feature for Panama in Vegas.
During the 2022 World Cup qualifying cycle, Panama finished fifth overall in the Concacaf Octagonal – unable to build off their spot at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
With no big surprises in their 23-man roster, Canada are set to lean on the core group of players that made history during the 2022 World Cup qualifying cycle and have fans and pundits alike speaking of a "Golden Generation." That label would gain serious traction with a major piece of silverware, which is why Les Rouges are aiming for nothing less than the Nations League trophy.
Head coach John Herdman, who recently appointed former Inter Miami CF manager Phil Neville to his coaching staff, made that evident by calling up 20 of the 23 players who represented the nation in Qatar last year.
As always, the squad is highlighted by Vancouver Whitecaps FC homegrown ex-pat/Bayern Munich superstar Alphonso Davies, as well as all-time leading scorer Cyle Larin. Recent CF Montréal outbound transfers Alistair Johnston and Ismaël Koné also have the potential to play a key role for Canada.
Herdman included five current MLS standouts in his roster: Minnesota United FC goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, Inter Miami CF defender Kamal Miller, Colorado Rapids defender Moïse Bombito and the Toronto FC duo of Richie Laryea and Jonathan Osorio.