Play Proud creates LGBTQ+ allyship leaders in MLS and beyond 

The framework was there. When Juan Mata pledged to give 1% of his salary to charities in 2017, he, along with Common Goal co-founder and CEO Jürgen Griesbeck, sparked an initiative to steer 1% of the estimated $58 billion global soccer industry towards community-based organizations and DEI programs.

And so the Play Proud initiative, under the umbrella of Common Goal, came to be. And this time it was US women’s national team star and renowned global activist Megan Rapinoe who got the ball rolling from the player’s side, donating 1% of her salary specifically to the then-fledgling grass-roots driven program.

“... I was sort of seeing this firsthand as a social worker, as someone like a youth advocate that was on the ground. And then in addition, I was like, how can we get more resources into investing?”

“We didn't have any specific coaches or coach training that was intentionally creating safe spaces for LGBTQ youth. And unfortunately, we had multiple suicide attempts, young people that were hospitalized,” said Barrett-O'Keefe.

In 2018, when running NYCFC ’s Saturday Night Lights program, she witnessed the knock-on effects those gaps had on young LGBTQ+ players.

The player pledges and community partners grew exponentially (Common Goal now works with 160 organizations in 106 countries worldwide), but for Play Proud founder Lilli Barrett-O'Keefe, there was a gap in those early days around funding and awareness for LGBTQ+ inclusion.

The fundamental philosophy: Soccer, as the world’s most popular sport, is one of the few cultural forces strong enough to shift society towards a more sustainable and equitable future for all, and, by mobilizing 1% of revenue from across the industry and partnering with high-impact community organizations from around the world, Common Goal could make that future a reality.

“We launched the initiative during the 2018 men's World Cup in Russia, which obviously, for many reasons, was an important moment to make a stance around LGBTQ inclusion,” said Barrett-O'Keefe. “And then from there, we've implemented programs since 2018.

“We've reached over 400,000 young people in 14 countries worldwide. And, specifically in the US, our model is around really holistically working with clubs, working with fans and working with community-based organizations.”

Working with MLS clubs and beyond

That drive to connect holistically is at the heart of Play Proud’s current mission to build more diverse, inclusive and accessible communities in North America leading up to the 2026 Men’s World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Their method follows a type of “train the trainer” model, where Play Proud leads clubs from across six different North American soccer leagues in 100-hour, in-person diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) trainings. The club representatives then take that knowledge back to their communities and put it into action, enacting tangible change while also becoming leaders and trainers themselves.

In 2022, Philadelphia Union and Chicago Fire FC completed the residency, and this year, Seattle Sounders FC and Toronto FC are in line to complete it too, having both already finished the first 50-hour workshop, which the Sounders hosted. In keeping with the initiative’s grassroots model, each club’s front office representatives are also joined at the workshops by members of their supporters’ groups and affiliated community organizations.

“What's very unique about the design of this program is that it's incredibly immersive,” said Barrett-O’Keefe. “And so it's not a two-hour workshop on Zoom. This is two, 50-hour training sessions and we take the same people for the whole year.”

For the attendees, that chance to learn in a face-to-face, collaborative environment has made all the difference in digging past surface-level conversations in order to find deeper roots of understanding from which they can build.

“I think for me, it was really having those difficult conversations. They were very, very difficult," said Chicago Fire FC’s executive director of community soccer Lee Hannant. “... But that enabled me to truly understand issues, so then we could start to tackle those issues. And I think that's the most important part.”

Evan Whitfield, Chicago’s vice president of equity, alumni relations and engagement, who attended both workshops with Hannant, built on that point: