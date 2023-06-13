Nashville SC history: Adem Sipić signs homegrown deal

Sipić will formally join Nashville’s first team during the 2024 MLS season, with his deal lasting through 2027 (with a club option for 2028). The 17-year-old Kentucky native will continue to compete with Huntsville City FC, the club’s new MLS NEXT Pro team, during the 2023 season.

"Signing Adem as our first homegrown player is special for not only Adem and his family and for our club's fans, but really is a peek behind the curtain of what we hope will start to be a conveyor belt of players being grown and developed through our first team, be it through our youth academy, which Adem has absolutely smashed over the past year or through Huntsville City FC, where he scored his first professional goal just a couple of days ago," Nashville SC general manager Mike Jacobs said in a release.