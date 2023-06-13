MLS Midseason Superlatives: Best signing, surprise team & more

Almost every team in MLS has played 17 games, which means we’re halfway through the 34-game regular season. To digest some of the things we’ve learned so far this year, we’re dishing out some MLS midseason superlatives, ranging from the biggest breakout star to the biggest dark-horse team and everything in between.

It will be difficult for St. Louis to carry this momentum through the summer, but they’re clearly the surprise package of the season so far.

St. Louis have a clear and effective style of play under manager Bradley Carnell. They’ve identified and added depth. And they hit on most of their initial top-end signings, especially Eduard Löwen . Löwen, a big-bodied DP central midfielder, has been dominant in MLS. He’s scored goals (five, though only two come from open play), he’s creating chances for his teammates (he’s in the 97th percentile in shot-creating actions per 90 among midfielders this year, per FBref), and he’s a fantastic ball progresser (he’s in the 90th percentile or higher in progressive passes and carries per 90, per FBref).

I was a doubter. I’m happy to admit it. If you’d told me before the season started that St. Louis CITY SC would be on top of the Western Conference at the halfway point of the regular season, I genuinely would not have believed you.

The squad in St. Louis continue to raise the bar. 📈 What an incredible start for @stlCITYsc . pic.twitter.com/btb4l65RrH

You can see the on-field directness when he slashes behind opposing defenses to finish attacks for Atlanta United . With 10 goals and 6.7 non-penalty xG in less than 900 minutes this year, per FBref, the new DP has been utterly fantastic in his first season after moving from Celtic.

Giorgos Giakoumakis is direct, both on and off the field.

Riqui Puig is a truly elite MLS player, though he’s not free from blame in all of this either with his lack of defensive effort. But the Galaxy’s structure around him has crumbled this season – and so too has their trophy window in 2023.

Those things were all possible, but none of them have panned out in 2023. The new wingers ( Memo Rodríguez and Tyler Boyd ) haven’t been successful, Vanney hasn’t found solutions in possession, and their center backs have struggled to control space in defensive transition. Oh, and star striker Chicharito is now out for the year with a torn ACL. Great.

Coming into 2023, the LA Galaxy had enough talent to finish the year close to the top of the West…if several things went right. They needed:

“Every year…let’s be honest, I’m a striker. It has to be in my mind.”

And you can see Giakoumakis’ off-field directness in this answer to a question from Bradley Wright-Phililps about whether his eye is on the Golden Boot.

10 goals (tied for 1st in MLS) Giorgos Giakoumakis has his sights on the Golden Boot pres. by Audi. 😏 pic.twitter.com/nOQFuusKWg

With his speed and movement inside the box, Giakoumakis gets straight to the point. He’s here to score goals.

Best trade: Inter Miami’s Kamal Miller, GAM acquisition from Montréal

Let’s be honest: this trade was weird when it dropped back in April. Here are the details, in case you’ve forgotten:

Miami receive: Kamal Miller, $1.3 million GAM

Montréal receive: Bryce Duke, Ariel Lassiter

As you first glance at the trade, you think Miami received the best player in the deal and a boatload of allocation money in exchange for two capable, but not standout, MLS players. Then as you glance at it once more, you’re sure that’s what happened.

Miller’s impact in Miami has been overshadowed by their larger roster problems – and by the fact Lionel Messi has stated he’s coming! – but he’s one of the best modern, versatile defenders MLS has to offer. Plus, Miami’s GAM haul will be incredibly useful as they eye additional moves this summer to improve their roster.

Duke and Lassiter have both been solid contributors for Hernan Losada and CF Montréal, but Miami’s return in this trade is the real prize.

Biggest breakout star: Dénis Bouanga

At age 28, Dénis Bouanga is hardly an unknown quantity at this point in his career. He’d had some success in Ligue 1 before making a move to MLS in August 2022. But it’s impossible to argue his performances this year, especially relative to last year, don’t put him at the top of 2023’s breakout stars category.

After a mixed bag of end product at the end of LAFC’s Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup-winning season, Bouanga has been out for blood in 2023.

He already has 10 league goals this season, building off the Shield-clinching goal in 2022 and an El Trafico playoff brace vs. LA Galaxy. Bouanga has gone from massively underperforming to massively overperforming his xG numbers from last year to this one, but it’s become very clear he’s a difference-maker in MLS. He can rotate into any position in LAFC’s fluid front three, he can knife past defenders in transition, and he can help break down compact blocks in possession (which is something LAFC sorely needed).