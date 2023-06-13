Power Rankings: Montréal, San Jose enjoy home cooking in Matchday 18

When he’s on, he’s pretty much the best player on the planet. Right now, he’s pretty much the best player on the planet. That’s four goals and five assists over the last seven games, and the fourth goal is as good as you will ever see considering the circumstances.

If he can keep it going, he’ll be a legitimate piece of the Landon Donovan MLS MVP conversation. The problem is, he tends to cool off quickly. If anyone can keep him rolling though, it feels like Wilfried Nancy can. He previously set up Djordje Mihailovic to thrive, and he can certainly do the same with Zelarayán. You should expect Zelarayán to keep the magic act going and the Crew to keep piling up points because of it.