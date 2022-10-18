Your Tuesday Kickoff: Who were Round One's biggest winners?

Bebelo Reynoso opened the scoring in the 53rd minute with his first and only goal of this postseason. It looked for a moment like he might be shaping up to carry the Loons through the playoffs again, but Facundo Quignon found the net in the 64th minute to tie things up. From there, both teams held on just long enough for penalties and Velasco’s eventual winner.

Gabriel Pereira, Maxi Moralez and Heber all found the net in the second half as NYCFC cruised to their fifth-straight playoff win . They’ll face CF Montréal Sunday at 1 pm ET (ESPN / ESPN3 in US; TSN, TVA Sports in Canada).

We’re somehow already through Round One of the playoffs. And we don’t have much time to breathe. The Conference Semifinals start up on Thursday with Philadelphia-Cincinnati and LAFC-Galaxy on FS1 and FOX Deportes. So let’s take a quick look back at the Round One that was before we look forward.

A big win for aesthetics (and the regular season)

There’s nothing wrong with being defense-oriented. It’s an especially effective way to win soccer games in a league like MLS where nearly everything is decided on the margins. Limiting risk can pay off in a major way. Plus conventional wisdom suggests that kind of high floor approach can be an effective way to make your way through a single-elimination soccer tournament.

The conventional wisdom might need to be reassessed. By the end of Saturday night, the four teams most likely to make their way through the playoffs via mud wrestling, were all eliminated. New York Red Bulls, Nashville SC, Real Salt Lake and Orlando City are all good teams in their own right. But none of them would be described by the casual soccer fan as “objectively entertaining.”

We can chalk this weekend up as a big win for attack-minded soccer. We can also chalk it up as a big weekend for chalk. Only one lower seed advanced and few folks were surprised to see it be FC Cincinnati. They’ve played great ball all year with a handful of bad luck and individual errors slowing them down in the standings.

It’s an encouraging thing to see for those of us who want to see fast-paced, high-scoring games. And it’s an encouraging thing to see for those of us (maybe just me?) who think the playoffs are too big in every major North American sport. Did I laugh when seventh-seeded RSL beat second-seeded Seattle last season and then nearly did the same to Austin over the weekend? Yes. Did I think “Wow, RSL really deserved this opportunity by finishing nine points below Austin in a 34-game season?” Not really.