Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs field: Conference Semifinals set

Round One is complete.
It's onto to the Conference Semifinals as the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs churn onward, with the first-round results setting up some marquee matchups to determine who will advance to the Eastern and Western Conference Finals. The Semis will kick off on October 20, with LAFC and the Philadelphia Union now entering the fray after earning Round One byes as their conference's respective No. 1 seeds.
Check out the full schedule for the Semifinals slate as the field narrows in pursuit of MLS Cup glory on Nov. 5.
(1) Philadelphia Union vs. (5) FC Cincinnati
- When: Thursday, Oct. 20 (8 pm ET)
- Watch: FS1, FOX Deportes, TSN, TVA Sports
- Location: Subaru Park
Philadelphia are an odds-on MLS Cup favorite after a torrid regular season ended with them finishing as the East's No. 1 seed with 67 points (19W-5L-10D) and a blistering +46 goal differential. They draw an FC Cincinnati side riding a wave of confidence after securing the club's first-ever playoff victory in Round One – a gutsy 2-1 away result at Red Bull Arena – and also boasting one of the league's most-fearsome attacking trios in Lucho Acosta, Brenner and Brandon Vazquez.
(2) CF Montréal vs. (3) New York City FC
- When: Sunday, Oct. 23 (1 pm ET)
- Watch: ESPN / ESPN3 (Spanish language), TSN, TVA Sports
- Location: Stade Saputo
Two of the East's finest will face off when the Semifinals resume on Oct. 23, as second-seeded CF Montréal play host to defending MLS Cup champion NYCFC at Stade Saputo. CF Montréal have been one of the league's biggest surprises, emerging as a force in their second year under head coach Wilfried Nancy. The Cityzens, meanwhile, were comprehensive in Round One, soundly dispatching of Inter Miami CF 3-0 at Citi Field to earn their trip to Canada.
(1) LAFC vs. (4) LA Galaxy
- When: Thursday, Oct. 20 (10 pm ET)
- Watch: FS1, FOX Deportes, TSN, TVA Sports
- Location: Banc of California Stadium
A neutral couldn't have asked for anything better in the first match of the West Semis, which will see LAFC host the LA Galaxy for a mammoth El Trafico derby at the Banc on Oct. 20. LAFC are the favorites given their status as Supporters' Shield winners and sporting arguably the league's most loaded roster. But anyone who's watched El Trafico over the years knows that the Galaxy know how to turn these occasions into a toss-up.
(2) Austin FC vs. (3) FC Dallas
- When: Sunday, Oct. 23 (8 pm ET)
- Watch: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, TSN, TVA Sports
- Location: Q2 Stadium
It'll be another rivalry matchup to close it out in the West, as FC Dallas' nail-biting penalty-kick triumph over Minnesota United in Round One earned them a date with fellow Texan side Austin FC at Q2 Stadium. Austin also got all they could handle in their first-round match, needing a PK shootout of their own to vanquish a scrappy Real Salt Lake side. Both these clubs were competing near the top of the Western Conference table for most of the season, with the rivalry implications sure to add another layer of intensity for an always-contentious derby match.