Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs field: Conference Semifinals set

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

1009 conf semis Matchup

Round One is complete.

It's onto to the Conference Semifinals as the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs churn onward, with the first-round results setting up some marquee matchups to determine who will advance to the Eastern and Western Conference Finals. The Semis will kick off on October 20, with LAFC and the Philadelphia Union now entering the fray after earning Round One byes as their conference's respective No. 1 seeds.

Check out the full schedule for the Semifinals slate as the field narrows in pursuit of MLS Cup glory on Nov. 5.

Eastern Conference

(1) Philadelphia Union vs. (5) FC Cincinnati

  • When: Thursday, Oct. 20 (8 pm ET)
  • Watch: FS1, FOX Deportes, TSN, TVA Sports
  • Location: Subaru Park

Philadelphia are an odds-on MLS Cup favorite after a torrid regular season ended with them finishing as the East's No. 1 seed with 67 points (19W-5L-10D) and a blistering +46 goal differential. They draw an FC Cincinnati side riding a wave of confidence after securing the club's first-ever playoff victory in Round One – a gutsy 2-1 away result at Red Bull Arena – and also boasting one of the league's most-fearsome attacking trios in Lucho Acosta, Brenner and Brandon Vazquez.

(2) CF Montréal vs. (3) New York City FC

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 23 (1 pm ET)
  • Watch: ESPN / ESPN3 (Spanish language), TSN, TVA Sports
  • Location: Stade Saputo

Two of the East's finest will face off when the Semifinals resume on Oct. 23, as second-seeded CF Montréal play host to defending MLS Cup champion NYCFC at Stade Saputo. CF Montréal have been one of the league's biggest surprises, emerging as a force in their second year under head coach Wilfried Nancy. The Cityzens, meanwhile, were comprehensive in Round One, soundly dispatching of Inter Miami CF 3-0 at Citi Field to earn their trip to Canada.

Western Conference

(1) LAFC vs. (4) LA Galaxy

  • When: Thursday, Oct. 20 (10 pm ET)
  • Watch: FS1, FOX Deportes, TSN, TVA Sports
  • Location: Banc of California Stadium

A neutral couldn't have asked for anything better in the first match of the West Semis, which will see LAFC host the LA Galaxy for a mammoth El Trafico derby at the Banc on Oct. 20. LAFC are the favorites given their status as Supporters' Shield winners and sporting arguably the league's most loaded roster. But anyone who's watched El Trafico over the years knows that the Galaxy know how to turn these occasions into a toss-up.

(2) Austin FC vs. (3) FC Dallas

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 23 (8 pm ET)
  • Watch: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, TSN, TVA Sports
  • Location: Q2 Stadium

It'll be another rivalry matchup to close it out in the West, as FC Dallas' nail-biting penalty-kick triumph over Minnesota United in Round One earned them a date with fellow Texan side Austin FC at Q2 Stadium. Austin also got all they could handle in their first-round match, needing a PK shootout of their own to vanquish a scrappy Real Salt Lake side. Both these clubs were competing near the top of the Western Conference table for most of the season, with the rivalry implications sure to add another layer of intensity for an always-contentious derby match.

MLS Cup Playoffs Los Angeles Football Club LA Galaxy FC Cincinnati Philadelphia Union CF Montréal New York City FC Austin FC FC Dallas

Related Stories

MLS Cup 2022 hosting scenarios: Where will the final be held?
MLS Cup: Why each playoff team will (and won't) win it all
MLS Cup chase: How "bad" teams turned it around in 2022
More News
More News
Panenka hero Alan Velasco "wants to make FC Dallas big", says coach Estevez
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Panenka hero Alan Velasco "wants to make FC Dallas big", says coach Estevez
MLS Cup 2022 hosting scenarios: Where will the final be held?

MLS Cup 2022 hosting scenarios: Where will the final be held?
Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs field: Conference Semifinals set

Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs field: Conference Semifinals set
Se Definen las Semifinales de la Conferencia del Este y Oeste en los Audi 2022 MLS Cups Playoffs

Se Definen las Semifinales de la Conferencia del Este y Oeste en los Audi 2022 MLS Cups Playoffs
NYCFC's MLS Cup defense begins with "master class" against Miami

NYCFC's MLS Cup defense begins with "master class" against Miami
Gonzalo Higuain's career ends with playoff loss: "The dream is over and another life begins"

Gonzalo Higuain's career ends with playoff loss: "The dream is over and another life begins"
More News
Video
Video
Watch Every Single Goal from Round One of the Playoffs!
8:23

Watch Every Single Goal from Round One of the Playoffs!
HIGHLIGHTS: FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United FC | October 17, 2022
4:11

HIGHLIGHTS: FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United FC | October 17, 2022
WATCH: Panenka! Alan Velasco sends Dallas to Conference Semis in style
0:31

WATCH: Panenka! Alan Velasco sends Dallas to Conference Semis in style
FULL PENALTY SHOOTOUT: FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United | October 17, 2022
3:07

FULL PENALTY SHOOTOUT: FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United | October 17, 2022
More Video
MLS Unites to Vote!

MLS Unites to Vote!

Join Major League Soccer, Black Players for Change, and the MLS Players Association to participate in the November 8 midterm election