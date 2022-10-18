Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs field: Conference Semifinals set

(2) Austin FC vs. (3) FC Dallas

It'll be another rivalry matchup to close it out in the West, as FC Dallas' nail-biting penalty-kick triumph over Minnesota United in Round One earned them a date with fellow Texan side Austin FC at Q2 Stadium. Austin also got all they could handle in their first-round match, needing a PK shootout of their own to vanquish a scrappy Real Salt Lake side. Both these clubs were competing near the top of the Western Conference table for most of the season, with the rivalry implications sure to add another layer of intensity for an always-contentious derby match.