Tim Weah, Gio Reyna injury returns give USMNT hope before World Cup

He was key in the latter match, serving up an assist for his Canadian teammate Jonathan David and another to Remy Cabella as well to deliver a 3-0 away win for Les Dogues, who have now climbed to seventh place in Ligue 1. Both deliveries were low, driven balls from the right flank that may give us a hint as to why Berhalter has been so insistent on using Weah as his winger on that side.