What the 2022 MLS season meant for New York Red Bulls

It didn’t lead to any trophies or any particularly monumental wins, but collecting 50ish regular-season points year after year after year is a hell of a thing. Even if losing early in the playoffs year after year after year has clearly worn down the fanbase.

There is an ideology – a way of viewing the game in Harrison and, I guess, in Salzburg – that makes this team a model of consistency even when there’s massive turnover, and especially when there’s not. And, by the way, in the parts of the pitch where there actually was some turnover this past winter, head coach Gerhard Struber recommitted the whole organization to bringing more kids through the academy pipeline and getting them onto the field in high-leverage spots.

The Red Bulls did Red Bull things: They ran, they pressed, they fought, they won lots of 50/50s and some 40/60s, and occasionally they passed the ball. They also scored a few goals and gave up even fewer, which is how you tie the league record by making a 13th consecutive trip to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Formation and Tactics

Struber was determined to take what worked last year and do it even harder. All the traditional Red Bull tactics you know of – trading possession for field position, caring almost not at all about stringing together passing sequences, hitting tons of long balls and getting into tons of aerial duels – were there, except this time they were there to the exclusion of anything else.

We’ve seen RBNY teams of the past try to use the ball and play a little bit. It hasn’t been Plan A since 2014, and I’m not saying it should be now. But they could do it from time to time just to toss the occasional curveball.

Not this group. With this group, it was all demolition derby all the time as they pushed that Red Bull ethos to 11.