MLS Cup 2022 hosting scenarios: Where will the final be held?

Rather than having a predetermined location, the right to host MLS Cup 2022 on Nov. 5 is determined by where teams finished in the Supporters’ Shield standings.

LAFC, winners of a second Supporters’ Shield title in four years, will own hosting priority as long as they remain in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs. Real Salt Lake, No. 14 overall, is the only club that can't host MLS Cup, provided they're still in the running.

As has been the case since 2012, the finalist with the highest regular-season point total hosts MLS Cup. In the event that both finalists have the same amount of regular-season points, the team with more wins – or if they're tied in that category, better goal difference – will host MLS Cup.