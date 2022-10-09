MLS Cup 2022 hosting scenarios: Where will the final be held?

Rather than having a predetermined location, the right to host MLS Cup 2022 on Nov. 5 is determined by where teams finished in the Supporters’ Shield standings.
LAFC, winners of a second Supporters’ Shield title in four years, will own hosting priority as long as they remain in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs. Real Salt Lake, No. 14 overall, is the only club that can't host MLS Cup, provided they're still in the running.
As has been the case since 2012, the finalist with the highest regular-season point total hosts MLS Cup. In the event that both finalists have the same amount of regular-season points, the team with more wins – or if they're tied in that category, better goal difference – will host MLS Cup.
As the chase for the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy gets underway, here’s the MLS Cup 2022 hosting priority rundown as spread across the Eastern Conference and Western Conference’s respective seven-team fields.
|
Team
|
Venue
|
1. LAFC
|
Banc of California Stadium
|
2. Philadelphia Union
|
Subaru Park
|
3. CF Montréal
|
Stade Saputo
|
4. Austin FC
|
Q2 Stadium
|
5. New York City FC
|
Yankee Stadium
|
6. New York Red Bulls
|
Red Bull Arena
|
7. FC Dallas
|
Toyota Stadium
|
8. LA Galaxy
|
Dignity Health Sports Park
|
9. Nashville SC
|
GEODIS Park
|
10. FC Cincinnati
|
TQL Stadium
|
11. Minnesota United FC
|
Allianz Field
|
12. Inter Miami CF
|
DRV PNK Stadium
|
13. Orlando City SC
|
Exploria Stadium
|
14. Real Salt Lake
|
America First Field