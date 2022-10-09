Matchday

MLS Cup 2022 hosting scenarios: Where will the final be held?

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Rather than having a predetermined location, the right to host MLS Cup 2022 on Nov. 5 is determined by where teams finished in the Supporters’ Shield standings.

LAFC, winners of a second Supporters’ Shield title in four years, will own hosting priority as long as they remain in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs. Real Salt Lake, No. 14 overall, is the only club that can't host MLS Cup, provided they're still in the running.

As has been the case since 2012, the finalist with the highest regular-season point total hosts MLS Cup. In the event that both finalists have the same amount of regular-season points, the team with more wins – or if they're tied in that category, better goal difference – will host MLS Cup.

As the chase for the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy gets underway, here’s the MLS Cup 2022 hosting priority rundown as spread across the Eastern Conference and Western Conference’s respective seven-team fields.

MLS Cup 2022 hosting priority order
Team
Venue
1. LAFC
Banc of California Stadium
2. Philadelphia Union
Subaru Park
3. CF Montréal
Stade Saputo
4. Austin FC
Q2 Stadium
5. New York City FC
Yankee Stadium
6. New York Red Bulls
Red Bull Arena
7. FC Dallas
Toyota Stadium
8. LA Galaxy
Dignity Health Sports Park
9. Nashville SC
GEODIS Park
10. FC Cincinnati
TQL Stadium
11. Minnesota United FC
Allianz Field
12. Inter Miami CF
DRV PNK Stadium
13. Orlando City SC
Exploria Stadium
14. Real Salt Lake
America First Field
