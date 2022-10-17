Three big questions following Nashville SC's 2022 season

The 2022 MLS campaign has long been over and the unforgiving nature of the single-elimination Audi MLS Cup Playoffs sends another six clubs to the offseason after Round One, joining 14 clubs that missed the postseason.
Here, we'll be covering three questions for every team moving forward. Think of it as an exit interview, if you will. Matt Doyle, as always, has you covered on his preeminent season-in-review for each club (Nashville version). Read that, too.
He has gifs. It’s tough to beat gifs.
Nashville SC opened their brand new stadium (GEODIS Park) with a group seemingly ready for the next step. The club made the playoffs for a third consecutive season (only one of a handful of expansion sides to make the playoffs each of their first three seasons) but narrowly missed out on a home playoff game, before falling at the LA Galaxy in Round One.
NSC hit the offseason with a strong foundation and some avenues for improvement.
Nashville’s club-record signing has hardly gotten on the field in 15 months at the club. The 24-year-old has a total of two starts and 681 minutes over that season-and-a-half. Loba was an unused substitute in Nashville’s playoff elimination this year, left on the bench as the club needed an attacking boost.
It would seem likely Loba moves on, be it on loan or a permanent deal for the former CF Monterrey forward. He has a proven track record in Liga MX, and there should be plenty of suitors looking to take a chance.
If Loba does indeed leave, Nashville could open up a DP spot. It’s their best chance at opening a high-leverage addition this winter (because Hany Mukhtar and Walker Zimmerman aren’t going anywhere with the other two DP spots), though not their only one. General manager Mike Jacobs has talked of an “asset war chest” numerous times over the last year as Nashville accrued a ton of General Allocation Money (GAM) by flipping international slots, as well as via trades of Alistair Johnston (to Montréal), Daniel Ríos (to Charlotte) and others.
Nashville have been among the best in the league at finding intra-league additions, building the foundation of their first three seasons on Walker Zimmerman, Dax McCarty, Anibal Godoy, Dave Romney and Joe Willis, plus international import (and 2022 MVP favorite) Hany Mukhtar. They could upgrade the team in a big way without a DP spot, but also having DP flexibility is useful.
Mukhtar had an incredible 2022 season after a fantastic 2021 season. He's clearly in the inner circle of the best players in the league. He can carry an attack all by himself … but finding a more apt running mate could make Nashville one of the best teams in the league.
C.J. Sapong filled that role pretty well last year. Teal Bunbury finished the season as the starting center forward next to Mukhtar. What would the attack have looked like with another top talent?
Going back to the first question, Nashville might have a DP spot open. That’s an obvious starting point.
Even if they don’t have a DP spot (or want to use it elsewhere), Nashville can still take a big swing, particularly from within the league. Here are some intra-league trades for center forwards that have aged very well:
- Jeremy Ebobisse from Portland to San Jose for $1.167 million GAM
- Julián Carranza from Miami to Philadelphia for $500k GAM
- Brian White from New York to Vancouver for $500k GAM
Paul Arriola ($2 million GAM; D.C. to Dallas) and Lewis Morgan ($1.2 million GAM; Miami to New York) are wingers, so it isn’t a direct comparison. But the point remains: Very good attacking talent can be had within the league, too.
It’s not foolproof, of course. Kacper Przybylko ($1.05 million GAM) didn’t live up to expectations when going from Philly to Chicago, to name one, but no roster-building strategy comes without risk.
A big reason Nashville pushed hard to land Sean Davis in free agency last year was they felt it gave them three starting CMs for two spots, which is useful given the age of/mileage on Dax McCarty (35) and Anibal Godoy (32).
Godoy made just 11 starts due to injury and McCarty made 21 (though he appeared in 29 games). Davis was a constant starter. Brian Anunga started nine times as well, to round out the key central midfield rotation.
Will that quartet be the way again next year or will Nashville feel the need to add another piece?
It’s not a huge question, but behind adding to Mukhtar in the attack, there aren’t a ton of questions for this group. The starting XI has been pretty defined. Eight players were able to start at least 26 games, while Shaq Moore trended that way if he was there the full season and not signed in the summer. Most players (outside of McCarty) are in their primes.
- A lot of time in the second half of the season was played out of a 4-2-2-2, with Jacob Shaffelburg on the wing opposite Randall Leal.
- Speaking of Shaffelburg, one would assume Nashville will keep him after a successful loan from Toronto FC.