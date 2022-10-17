Three big questions following Nashville SC's 2022 season

Here, we'll be covering three questions for every team moving forward. Think of it as an exit interview, if you will. Matt Doyle, as always, has you covered on his preeminent season-in-review for each club ( Nashville version ). Read that, too.

The 2022 MLS campaign has long been over and the unforgiving nature of the single-elimination Audi MLS Cup Playoffs sends another six clubs to the offseason after Round One, joining 14 clubs that missed the postseason.

Nashville SC opened their brand new stadium (GEODIS Park) with a group seemingly ready for the next step. The club made the playoffs for a third consecutive season (only one of a handful of expansion sides to make the playoffs each of their first three seasons) but narrowly missed out on a home playoff game, before falling at the LA Galaxy in Round One.

Nashville’s club-record signing has hardly gotten on the field in 15 months at the club. The 24-year-old has a total of two starts and 681 minutes over that season-and-a-half. Loba was an unused substitute in Nashville’s playoff elimination this year, left on the bench as the club needed an attacking boost.

It would seem likely Loba moves on, be it on loan or a permanent deal for the former CF Monterrey forward. He has a proven track record in Liga MX, and there should be plenty of suitors looking to take a chance.

If Loba does indeed leave, Nashville could open up a DP spot. It’s their best chance at opening a high-leverage addition this winter (because Hany Mukhtar and Walker Zimmerman aren’t going anywhere with the other two DP spots), though not their only one. General manager Mike Jacobs has talked of an “asset war chest” numerous times over the last year as Nashville accrued a ton of General Allocation Money (GAM) by flipping international slots, as well as via trades of Alistair Johnston (to Montréal), Daniel Ríos (to Charlotte) and others.