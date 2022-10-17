Sebastian Lletget explains what fueled FC Dallas playoff return

FC Dallas midfielder Sebastian Lletget and his teammates, like all those still in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs, are dreaming of lifting silverware on Nov. 5.

But, as cliché as it is, they’re not looking past tonight’s Western Conference Round One test at Toyota Stadium against Minnesota United FC (9:30 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes).

“We're definitely trying to speak it into existence,” Lletget said on MLS Today before the West’s No. 3 seed hosts the No. 6 seed. “It's one of the biggest points of the conversation, but I think it's more of the umbrella and then under that umbrella is each step on how we get there. That's the way we've been viewing it, that's the way we've been speaking about it to one other. If you don't get the first three games, you're never going to get to the MLS Cup Final.

Should FCD advance past this first test, a Western Conference Semifinal and their Texas rivalry with Austin FC await on the road Sunday (8 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes). That’s locked in via the bracket, after Josh Wolff’s squad needed penalty kicks yesterday to advance past No. 7 Real Salt Lake.

While Minnesota have renewed confidence after snapping a six-game winless streak on Decision Day to book a playoff berth, Dallas have lost just three times since mid-July (7W-3L-4D). And under first-year head coach Nico Estevez, they can control games from the get-go.