What the 2022 MLS season meant for Real Salt Lake

2023 Preview

Make the Cordova loan permanent as soon as you can even if it takes making him a DP (and throw the No. 9 on him instead of that out-of-place No. 10 kit), and then add another DP winger. Once that’s taken care of, it’s time to figure out if the offers for Herrera and Pablo Ruiz this winter – offers which I expect will be coming – are the right ones to take. Given the state of the rest of the roster, and my suspicion a Loffelsend/Ojeda central midfield will be more functional and dynamic than one with Ruiz (who does not cover a ton of ground) in there, I’d be inclined towards selling and just getting the conveyor belt moving.