Three big questions following New York Red Bulls' 2022 season

Here, we'll be covering three questions for every team moving forward. Think of it as an exit interview, if you will. Matt Doyle, as always, has you covered on his preeminent season-in-review for each club ( New York version ). Read that, too.

The 2022 MLS campaign has long been over and the unforgiving nature of the single-elimination Audi MLS Cup Playoffs sends another six clubs to the offseason after Round One, joining 14 clubs that missed the postseason.

RBNY have a few big names with contract uncertainty, young players who seem ready for the next step and big questions in attack.

The New York Red Bulls pushed their playoff streak to 13 years, a great achievement of consistency and one that tied the league record thanks to Seattle Sounders FC missing out in 2022. The club also continued their frustrating playoff history with another early exit, losing in Round One at home to FC Cincinnati .

Club captain and former MLS Defender of the Year Aaron Long is out of contract following the season. He could be the latest high-profile Red Bull to leave for free (Sean Davis, Kyle Duncan and Kaku, to name a few in recent memory).

Talks for a new contract didn’t get anywhere over the winter, and then the Red Bulls rejected significant trade offers (somewhere between $1.2 million and $2 million General Allocation Money) ahead of the season. Long will be a sought-after free agent, both around MLS and maybe even abroad. While he has become a polarizing figure with the USMNT of late with disappointing performances, he’s still an in-prime, proven MLS center back.

Long’s age (just turned 30 this week) doesn’t make him necessarily old, but that’s borderline ancient for RBNY. He is the only player on the team over 26 that played more than 1,100 minutes. Time and time again, RBNY have pushed the chips on going younger. Given his contract situation and the Red Bulls’ ethos, maybe they don’t have him in their plans. Either way, it’s looking more likely that Long could leave.