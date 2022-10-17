DC United sign Loudoun United goalkeeper Luis Zamudio

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
D.C. United have signed goalkeeper Luis Zamudio through 2024 with an option in 2025, the club announced Monday.
The 24-year-old Las Vegas native joins from their USL Championship affiliate, Loudoun United FC. During the 2022 campaign, he had seven shutouts and 103 saves across 27 starts in the second division.
''Luis has fully deserved this MLS contract after some excellent performances for Loudoun this year,” Stewart Mairs, Loudoun United’s general manager, said in a release. “He has made real progress and we’re proud of him for making this jump up to the D.C. United first team.
“Loudoun United continues to be a great proving ground for developing future MLS players and is further testament to the success of the Pathway to Pro program.”
The Black-and-Red, coming off a last-place finish, face some uncertainty at goalkeeper heading into head coach Wayne Rooney’s first full year at the helm. Namely, Bill Hamid is set to depart and David Ochoa may not return.
Zamudio started his career in the youth academy at Liga MX’s Club America, and has spent time on the second teams for FC Dallas and Inter Miami CF.
“Luis has trained regularly with our first team goalkeepers this season and has impressed the staff hugely with his ability, attitude and application,” Lucy Rushton, D.C. United’s general manager, said in a release. “We are excited to see his continued development under Diego Restrepo [head of goalkeeping] and think he will be a great addition to our roster in the 2023 season.”
