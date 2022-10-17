DC United sign Loudoun United goalkeeper Luis Zamudio

The Black-and-Red, coming off a last-place finish, face some uncertainty at goalkeeper heading into head coach Wayne Rooney’s first full year at the helm. Namely, Bill Hamid is set to depart and David Ochoa may not return.

Zamudio started his career in the youth academy at Liga MX’s Club America, and has spent time on the second teams for FC Dallas and Inter Miami CF .

“Luis has trained regularly with our first team goalkeepers this season and has impressed the staff hugely with his ability, attitude and application,” Lucy Rushton, D.C. United’s general manager, said in a release. “We are excited to see his continued development under Diego Restrepo [head of goalkeeping] and think he will be a great addition to our roster in the 2023 season.”