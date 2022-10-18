NYCFC's MLS Cup defense begins with "master class" against Miami

A 3-0 win over Inter Miami CF Monday night in an Eastern Conference Round One match at rainy Citi Field — with the Cityzens' normal home of Yankee Stadium unavailable due to the MLB postseason — was the latest message from the defending champions that they're not ready to concede their crown without a fight. It now sets up an East semifinal at 2nd-seeded CF Montréal on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, ESPN).

"To me it was a master class. I can't say enough about him," Cushing said. "His professionalism, his leadership, his talent, his affect he has on the team... he is a real special guy, and when we play games like we did tonight, and performances like we did tonight, he is always a huge part of that."

"I think that's a real testament to the professionalism and the collective thinking that we have in the group, that we continue to do the same things, switch the play, run the spaces in behind, and continue to create chances," NYC interim head coach Nick Cushing said.

While the hosts felt that they deserved more from the first half, they turned a scoreless draw into a 2-0 second-half lead in about six minutes - first through a well-taken strike from Gabriel Pereira in the 63rd minute and then on a brilliant 19-pass team goal finished by Maxi Moralez to essentially put the match out of reach.

Battle-tested

NYC at one point went unbeaten in 16 of 17 regular-season matches (11W-5D-1L), but that stretch was derailed following a ten-match run that saw them claim just five points out of a possible 30 (1W-2D-7L). While that can be partially attributed to the loaning-out of club legend Taty Castellanos to La Liga side Girona on July 27, Cushing pointed to "really bad luck with injuries" during that period, with "about seven" key players "in the treatment room" at one point.

"That affects the balance of the team, when you lose players like Keaton Parks and Alfredo Morales, you lose players like Thiago Martins and Alex Callens," he said. "At the same time, you have to then try and piece the team together and try to find a balance, and that's not an excuse because the roster has to be robust enough to cope with injuries."

But NYC's current four-match win streak means they're headed on the road for the next round of the playoffs. It's not a new experience for them, having played all but Round 1 away from the Big Apple during last year's dramatic Cup run.