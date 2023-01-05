Your Thursday Kickoff: Philadelphia’s three-headed monster staying for a while

Atlanta United and midfielder Emerson Hyndman have mutually agreed to terminate his contract. The former US youth international standout, 26, joined Atlanta in July 2019 from English Premier League side AFC Bournemouth. But he’s been hampered by injuries the last couple of seasons, giving him four goals and six assists in 51 games (35 starts) in MLS.

Austin FC have signed Finland international center back Leo Väisänen from IF Elfsborg in Sweden’s top flight . The 25-year-old defender’s four-year contract runs through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027. Väisänen arrives as Ruben Gabrielsen, a key addition for Austin last offseason, departs for Lillestrom SK in his native Norway . Gabrielsen was a key part of Austin’s dramatic year-two turnaround in 2022, which ended with a Western Conference Final appearance.

The New England Revolution have acquired defender Dave Romney in a trade with Nashville SC, the Eastern Conference clubs announced Thursday . To land the 29-year-old center back, New England have sent $250,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money and $275,000 in 2024 GAM to Nashville just before preseason camps begin ahead of the 2023 campaign. The move reunites Romney with Revolution head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena.

The Philadelphia Union have promoted 2022 breakout star Dániel Gazdag onto a Designated Player deal , announcing Wednesday he's inked a new contract through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026. The 26-year-old Hungary international, a 2022 MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire selection, will also switch to jersey No. 10 beginning next season, the club announced.

LAFC have signed US men's national team center back Aaron Long in free agency, the club announced Wednesday. Long was born in Southern California and stayed local to play collegiately at the University of California, Riverside. Now, he returns home for the first time as aprofessional with a deal through the 2024 MLS season.

The US men’s national team will be overseen on an interim basis by Anthony Hudson during their January 2023 training camp at Dignity Health Sports Park . Incumbent head coach Gregg Berhalter’s contract expired at the end of 2022, and his status is in limbo amid a federation investigation following Tuesday’s revelation of what he called an attempt to blackmail him about an incident involving him and his now-wife Rosalind when they were first-year students at the University of North Carolina.

The Union are going to keep being this kind of Union for a while

The Union locked in Daniel Gazdag through at least 2025 yesterday. Julian Carranza has a guaranteed deal through 2023 with an option for 2024. Mikael Uhre is signed through 2024 with an option for 2025. Barring a transfer, the Union have a terrifying three-headed monster leading their attack for the next two years at least.

I need everyone to just take that in for a moment. After coming seconds away from winning MLS Cup in a season that saw them go on one of the most destructive attacking rampages in MLS history, they’ve locked in the trio that scored 49 goals and delivered 25 assists last season. They outscored 16 MLS teams last season. Now they get a chance to mesh for another couple of years.

That alone would be enough to make the Union a favorite for the next couple of seasons, but their 4-4-2 diamond setup has a plug-and-play feel to it at this point. Even if the personnel behind Carranza, Uhre and Gazdag changes some, the Union probably have an academy player ready to step in or a well-scouted player you’ve never heard of ready to join and make an impact.

That being said, it shouldn’t change all that much. Jose Martinez has options through 2024. Jack Elliott is signed through 2025. Jakob Glesnes is in through 2024. And, most importantly, Andre Blake will be around through 2024 with an option for 2025. They have their spine set in place.