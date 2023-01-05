Your Thursday Kickoff: Philadelphia’s three-headed monster staying for a while

Ex-Colorado Rapids boss Hudson to lead USMNT at January camp
The US men’s national team will be overseen on an interim basis by Anthony Hudson during their January 2023 training camp at Dignity Health Sports Park. Incumbent head coach Gregg Berhalter’s contract expired at the end of 2022, and his status is in limbo amid a federation investigation following Tuesday’s revelation of what he called an attempt to blackmail him about an incident involving him and his now-wife Rosalind when they were first-year students at the University of North Carolina.
LAFC sign US international Long
LAFC have signed US men's national team center back Aaron Long in free agency, the club announced Wednesday. Long was born in Southern California and stayed local to play collegiately at the University of California, Riverside. Now, he returns home for the first time as aprofessional with a deal through the 2024 MLS season.
Philadelphia Union elevate Gazdag to DP status with new contract
The Philadelphia Union have promoted 2022 breakout star Dániel Gazdag onto a Designated Player deal, announcing Wednesday he's inked a new contract through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026. The 26-year-old Hungary international, a 2022 MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire selection, will also switch to jersey No. 10 beginning next season, the club announced.
Romney traded from Nashville to New England Revolution
The New England Revolution have acquired defender Dave Romney in a trade with Nashville SC, the Eastern Conference clubs announced Thursday. To land the 29-year-old center back, New England have sent $250,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money and $275,000 in 2024 GAM to Nashville just before preseason camps begin ahead of the 2023 campaign. The move reunites Romney with Revolution head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena.
Austin FC sign Finland international center back Väisänen, transfer Gabrielsen
Austin FC have signed Finland international center back Leo Väisänen from IF Elfsborg in Sweden’s top flight. The 25-year-old defender’s four-year contract runs through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027. Väisänen arrives as Ruben Gabrielsen, a key addition for Austin last offseason, departs for Lillestrom SK in his native Norway. Gabrielsen was a key part of Austin’s dramatic year-two turnaround in 2022, which ended with a Western Conference Final appearance.
Atlanta United, midfielder Hyndman mutually terminate contract
Atlanta United and midfielder Emerson Hyndman have mutually agreed to terminate his contract. The former US youth international standout, 26, joined Atlanta in July 2019 from English Premier League side AFC Bournemouth. But he’s been hampered by injuries the last couple of seasons, giving him four goals and six assists in 51 games (35 starts) in MLS.
The Union locked in Daniel Gazdag through at least 2025 yesterday. Julian Carranza has a guaranteed deal through 2023 with an option for 2024. Mikael Uhre is signed through 2024 with an option for 2025. Barring a transfer, the Union have a terrifying three-headed monster leading their attack for the next two years at least.
I need everyone to just take that in for a moment. After coming seconds away from winning MLS Cup in a season that saw them go on one of the most destructive attacking rampages in MLS history, they’ve locked in the trio that scored 49 goals and delivered 25 assists last season. They outscored 16 MLS teams last season. Now they get a chance to mesh for another couple of years.
That alone would be enough to make the Union a favorite for the next couple of seasons, but their 4-4-2 diamond setup has a plug-and-play feel to it at this point. Even if the personnel behind Carranza, Uhre and Gazdag changes some, the Union probably have an academy player ready to step in or a well-scouted player you’ve never heard of ready to join and make an impact.
That being said, it shouldn’t change all that much. Jose Martinez has options through 2024. Jack Elliott is signed through 2025. Jakob Glesnes is in through 2024. And, most importantly, Andre Blake will be around through 2024 with an option for 2025. They have their spine set in place.
No team has had more points over the last five seasons than the Union. Gazdag’s new deal is a reminder that you shouldn’t expect the next five years to be much different.
In the span of a couple of hours yesterday, Atlanta United announced that they’d agreed to a mutual contract termination with Emerson Hyndman and Coritiba FC announced that they’d taken Atlanta United midfielder Marcelino Moreno on loan. If the Moreno deal goes through officially and Coritiba takes on the bulk of Moreno’s contract, then Atlanta United just cleared a ton of much-needed cap space in one day.
On top of that, by mutually terminating Hyndman’s contract, they held onto the “one-time contract buyout” each team has per season. They can still terminate another high-priced contract as needed. Those moves, along with the seemingly imminent transfer of center back Alan Franco and a pair of recent trades, have turned Atlanta from a team that felt hamstrung cap-wise to a team that can be a legitimate player in the market heading into the season.
The Five Stripes needed some fresh blood to inject a little life into the team and they’ve cleared the way to try and fix some clear holes in their roster. Atlanta added by subtracting yesterday.
A quick round of applause for Austin. With Ruben Gabrielsen heading home to Norway, Austin didn’t mess around finding his replacement and brought in Leo Väisänen before Gabrielsen even needed replacing. That’s, at the very least, good business. Now we just have to see if Väisänen can play.
NYCFC sign Slovenian youth international Ilenič: New York City FC have signed right back Mitja Ilenič from Slovenian top-flight side NK Domžale through 2026 with an option for 2027. The 18-year-old defender has made 32 PrvaLiga appearances, while also earning seven caps with Slovenia's U-21 side. He's the second-youngest player to represent Slovenia at that level, making his debut at the age of 17 years, two months and 27 days.
FC Cincinnati sign Barreal to contract extension: FC Cincinnati have signed midfielder Álvaro Barreal to a contract extension through the 2023 MLS season with options for 2024-25. The 22-year-old Argentine evolved into a left wingback for Cincy last year as they went from the MLS basement to the Eastern Conference’s No. 5 seed, winning their first-ever Audi MLS Cup Playoffs match.
Charlotte FC sign defender Afful to new contract: Charlotte FC have re-signed defender Harrison Afful through the end of the 2023 season with an option for 2024. The 36-year-old veteran's contributions will go beyond the pitch during the Crown's second MLS season, as he'll also work with the club's scouting department as part of the new deal.
Atlanta United recall Wolff from loan spell with Belgium's SK Beveren: Atlanta United have recalled midfielder Tyler Wolff before the end of his loan spell with Belgian second-division side SK Beveren. The 19-year-old homegrown player was originally set to remain in Europe through the end the 2022/23 campaign, but will now report for the Five Stripes' preseason.
Knighton announces retirement, takes over as Revolution U-17 coach: Longtime New England Revolution goalkeeper Brad Knighton has announced his retirement from professional soccer to take the reins of the club's Under-17 academy side. The 37-year-old veteran made the news official Wednesday, calling his 16 years as a player "an incredible ride" in a social media post.
- Matt Doyle looked at where MLS Western Conference depth charts and rosters stand for 2023.
- Take a peak at the new 2023 MLS Pro Match Ball.
- Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne leads the updated Top 10 for MLS ratings in FIFA 23.
Good luck out there.