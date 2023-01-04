Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United recall Tyler Wolff from loan at Belgium's SK Beveren

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Tyler Wolff returns

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan return

Atlanta United have recalled midfielder Tyler Wolff before the expiration of his loan at Belgian second-division side SK Beveren, the club announced Wednesday.

The 19-year-old homegrown player was originally set to remain in Europe through the end of the 2022-23 campaign, but will now report for the Five Stripes' preseason.

Wolff got limited playing time in Belgium, seeing just 54 minutes of action over seven substitute appearances with Beveren. He has one assist in 17 MLS games (seven starts) since making his professional debut in 2020.

The son of Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff and older brother of ATX midfielder Owen, Wolff featured for the US U-20 men's national team as they won the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship, scoring a goal in the final against the Dominican Republic.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker Atlanta United FC Tyler Wolff

Related Stories

LAFC make another splash: USMNT's Aaron Long joins in free agency
FC Cincinnati sign Álvaro Barreal to contract extension
Philadelphia Union elevate Dániel Gazdag to DP status with new contract
More News
More News
LAFC make another splash: USMNT's Aaron Long joins in free agency
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

LAFC make another splash: USMNT's Aaron Long joins in free agency
Atlanta United recall Tyler Wolff from loan at Belgium's SK Beveren
Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United recall Tyler Wolff from loan at Belgium's SK Beveren
FC Cincinnati sign Álvaro Barreal to contract extension
Transfer Tracker

FC Cincinnati sign Álvaro Barreal to contract extension
Philadelphia Union elevate Dániel Gazdag to DP status with new contract
Transfer Tracker

Philadelphia Union elevate Dániel Gazdag to DP status with new contract
Ex-Colorado Rapids boss Anthony Hudson to lead USMNT at January camp
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Ex-Colorado Rapids boss Anthony Hudson to lead USMNT at January camp
Brad Knighton announces retirement, takes over as Revolution U-17 coach
Transfer Tracker

Brad Knighton announces retirement, takes over as Revolution U-17 coach
More News
Video
Video
MLS SuperDraft 2023

MLS SuperDraft 2023
MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
1:15:46

MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
1:41:29

The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
MLS free agent market heating up! Who will end up where?
1:30:15

MLS free agent market heating up! Who will end up where?
More Video
MLS Season Pass. Coming February 1.

MLS Season Pass. Coming February 1.

The new home for MLS is here! In a historic first for sports, fans can stream every single MLS match through the Apple TV app, without any local blackouts or restrictions.