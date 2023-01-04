Atlanta United recall Tyler Wolff from loan at Belgium's SK Beveren

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan return

Atlanta United have recalled midfielder Tyler Wolff before the expiration of his loan at Belgian second-division side SK Beveren, the club announced Wednesday.

The 19-year-old homegrown player was originally set to remain in Europe through the end of the 2022-23 campaign, but will now report for the Five Stripes' preseason.

Wolff got limited playing time in Belgium, seeing just 54 minutes of action over seven substitute appearances with Beveren. He has one assist in 17 MLS games (seven starts) since making his professional debut in 2020.

The son of Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff and older brother of ATX midfielder Owen, Wolff featured for the US U-20 men's national team as they won the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship, scoring a goal in the final against the Dominican Republic.