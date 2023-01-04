FIFA 23 ratings: Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne leads updated Top 10

Already Major League Soccer’s highest-paid star, Lorenzo Insigne is also now the league’s best-rated player in FIFA 23 after a ratings refresh was announced this week.
Toronto FC’s Designated Player leads the way at 83 overall – one notch better than former Italy teammate and fellow 2020 Euro champion Giorgio Chiellini. The veteran LAFC defender is one of three straight Black & Gold standouts (followed by Carlos Vela and Gareth Bale at 81 and 80, respectively) on the list after capturing the MLS Cup-Supporters’ Shield double last season.
The updated top 10 also includes 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC), as well as runner-up Sebastián Driussi (Austin FC) – both at 79 overall.