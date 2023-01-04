Atlanta United, midfielder Emerson Hyndman mutually terminate contract

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Mutual contract termination

Atlanta United and midfielder Emerson Hyndman have mutually agreed to terminate his contract, the club announced Wednesday.

The former US youth international standout, 26, joined Atlanta in July 2019 from English Premier League side AFC Bournemouth. But he’s been hampered by injuries the last couple of seasons, giving him four goals and six assists in 51 games (35 starts) in MLS.

“We had a good conversation with Emerson and decided together that it would be mutually beneficial for him to get a fresh start,” Atlanta VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release.