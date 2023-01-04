Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United, midfielder Emerson Hyndman mutually terminate contract

Emerson Hyndman

© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Mutual contract termination

Atlanta United and midfielder Emerson Hyndman have mutually agreed to terminate his contract, the club announced Wednesday.

The former US youth international standout, 26, joined Atlanta in July 2019 from English Premier League side AFC Bournemouth. But he’s been hampered by injuries the last couple of seasons, giving him four goals and six assists in 51 games (35 starts) in MLS.

“We had a good conversation with Emerson and decided together that it would be mutually beneficial for him to get a fresh start,” Atlanta VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release. 

“He has been a great professional and teammate throughout his time in Atlanta and we want to thank him for his contributions to the club. We wish him the best in his future.”

Hyndman, who was part of ATLUTD’s 2019 side that won US Open Cup and Campeones Cup titles, is now free to sign elsewhere domestically or abroad.

Atlanta still have the likes of Santiago Sosa, Matheus Rossetto and Franco Ibarra as deep-lying midfielders. MLS veteran defensive midfielder Ozzie Alonso is recovering from a torn ACL, too.

The Five Stripes will open their 2023 season on Feb. 25 when hosting the San Jose Earthquakes (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). In 2022, they missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs during head coach Gonzalo Pineda’s first year at the helm. 

