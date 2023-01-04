Transfer Tracker

FC Cincinnati sign Álvaro Barreal to contract extension

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Cade Cowell

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

FC Cincinnati have signed midfielder Álvaro Barreal to a contract extension through the 2023 MLS season with options for 2024-25, the club announced Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Argentine evolved into a left wingback for Cincy last year as they went from the MLS basement to the Eastern Conference’s No. 5 seed, winning their first-ever Audi MLS Cup Playoffs match.

“Álvaro showed tremendous growth in 2022 and became a critical piece in our group,” general manager said Chris Albright said in a release. “He’s an elite talent who can excel in multiple positions for us, and we look forward to his continued development and production with FC Cincinnati.”

Barreal joined FC Cincinnati in September 2020 from Vélez Sarsfield of the Argentina Primera División. He’s recorded eight goals and 12 assists in 70 regular-season games – thriving as a U22 Initiative player.

The Orange & Blue are entering their second season under head coach Pat Noonan. They’ll start their 2023 season when hosting Houston Dynamo FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

