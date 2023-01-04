Ex-Colorado Rapids boss Anthony Hudson to lead USMNT at January camp

The US men’s national team will be overseen on an interim basis by Anthony Hudson during their January 2023 training camp at Dignity Health Sports Park, U.S. Soccer announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Incumbent head coach Gregg Berhalter’s contract expired at the end of 2022, and his status is in limbo amid a federation investigation following Tuesday’s revelation of what he called an attempt to blackmail him about an incident involving him and his now-wife Rosalind when they were first-year students at the University of North Carolina.

Hudson, Berhalter’s first assistant during their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign, will lead the program this month, along with fellow assistant coach B.J. Callaghan and Under-20 men’s national team head coach Mikey Varas. The roster for this month’s camp, which is typically dominated by MLS-based players, is expected to be released soon.

The USMNT will play friendlies vs. Serbia and Colombia, the former at LAFC’s Banc of California Stadium on Jan. 25 and the latter at Dignity Health Sports Park, home of the LA Galaxy, on Jan. 28.

“In the past, the customary review of the past four years of the entire program following a World Cup would begin in the summer, well ahead of any year-end contract expiration,” explained a U.S. Soccer press release, attributing the staffing decision to sporting director Earnie Stewart.

“The unique November-December timing of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar significantly reduced the amount of time that the Federation would have to conduct a proper assessment prior to the end of the head coach’s contract.”

Hudson previously coached the Colorado Rapids from 2017-19; the Englishman compiled an 8W-26L-9D record in regular season play before parting ways with the Western Conference club. Hudson took over the US U-20s in 2020 and joined Berhalter's staff the following year. He’s previously coached with Bahrain and New Zealand as well.