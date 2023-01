Major League Soccer and adidas unveiled the Official MLS Pro Match Ball for the 2023 season on Wednesday.

Inspired by the power of music, the design takes cues from the sonic identities of all 29 clubs to unite fans and players alike.

The Official Pro Match Ball will be on full display when the regular season kicks off on Feb. 25 as Nashville SC host New York City FC at GEODIS Park (1:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, FOX).