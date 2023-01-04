Brad Knighton announces retirement, takes over as Revolution U-17 coach

Longtime New England Revolution goalkeeper Brad Knighton has announced his retirement from professional soccer to take the reins of the club's Under-17 academy side.

"The blood, sweat, tears, laughs, successes and failures, it's been an incredible ride."

"Today I am announcing my retirement from Major League Soccer. This game has given me more than I ever could have dreamed of," Knighton wrote on his Twitter account.

The 37-year-old veteran made the news official Wednesday, calling his 16 years as a player "an incredible ride" in a social media post.

It’s been an incredible 16 years. I never would have imagined what started back in 2007 as an open tryout, would have ended up the way it has. I’m thankful for every moment and for everyone that has been a part of it along the way! ⚽️💙🙏🏻 BK18 pic.twitter.com/cvBoSizMXP

Knighton, whose last MLS appearance came in April against D.C. United, also had stops with the Philadelphia Union and Vancouver Whitecaps FC. However, the bulk of his career was spent in New England, who signed the undrafted 'keeper in 2007 after a successful tryout.

In total, the Hickory, North Carolina native spent 12 years over two stints with the Revs, ranking fourth in club history in goals against average (1.70), save percentage (66.9), and winning percentage (.509) across 52 regular-season matches. He's also the team's all-time U.S. Open Cup leader in games played among goalkeepers (13), games started in goal (13), and minutes played in goal (1,260), winning the tournament in 2007.

Knighton, who possesses a U.S. Soccer "B" coaching license and was an assistant coach of Wheaton College's women's soccer team from 2007-09, will now take over the Revolution's U-17 side.

“New England has become home for me and my family. I am excited to remain with this club as I begin my next chapter as a coach," Knighton said in an official statement.

"I cannot wait to begin working alongside Curt Onalfo, Rob Becerra, and the rest of the staff to help develop the next generations of Revolution players.”