Transfer Tracker

Brad Knighton announces retirement, takes over as Revolution U-17 coach

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Brad Knighton

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Retirement

Longtime New England Revolution goalkeeper Brad Knighton has announced his retirement from professional soccer to take the reins of the club's Under-17 academy side.

The 37-year-old veteran made the news official Wednesday, calling his 16 years as a player "an incredible ride" in a social media post.

"Today I am announcing my retirement from Major League Soccer. This game has given me more than I ever could have dreamed of," Knighton wrote on his Twitter account.

"The blood, sweat, tears, laughs, successes and failures, it's been an incredible ride."

Knighton, whose last MLS appearance came in April against D.C. United, also had stops with the Philadelphia Union and Vancouver Whitecaps FC. However, the bulk of his career was spent in New England, who signed the undrafted 'keeper in 2007 after a successful tryout.

In total, the Hickory, North Carolina native spent 12 years over two stints with the Revs, ranking fourth in club history in goals against average (1.70), save percentage (66.9), and winning percentage (.509) across 52 regular-season matches. He's also the team's all-time U.S. Open Cup leader in games played among goalkeepers (13), games started in goal (13), and minutes played in goal (1,260), winning the tournament in 2007.

Knighton, who possesses a U.S. Soccer "B" coaching license and was an assistant coach of Wheaton College's women's soccer team from 2007-09, will now take over the Revolution's U-17 side.

“New England has become home for me and my family. I am excited to remain with this club as I begin my next chapter as a coach," Knighton said in an official statement.

"I cannot wait to begin working alongside Curt Onalfo, Rob Becerra, and the rest of the staff to help develop the next generations of Revolution players.”

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Brad Knighton New England Revolution Transfer Tracker

Related Stories

LAFC make another splash: USMNT's Aaron Long joins in free agency
Atlanta United recall Tyler Wolff from loan at Belgium's SK Beveren
FC Cincinnati sign Álvaro Barreal to contract extension
More News
More News
LAFC make another splash: USMNT's Aaron Long joins in free agency
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

LAFC make another splash: USMNT's Aaron Long joins in free agency
Atlanta United recall Tyler Wolff from loan at Belgium's SK Beveren
Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United recall Tyler Wolff from loan at Belgium's SK Beveren
FC Cincinnati sign Álvaro Barreal to contract extension
Transfer Tracker

FC Cincinnati sign Álvaro Barreal to contract extension
Philadelphia Union elevate Dániel Gazdag to DP status with new contract
Transfer Tracker

Philadelphia Union elevate Dániel Gazdag to DP status with new contract
Ex-Colorado Rapids boss Anthony Hudson to lead USMNT at January camp
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Ex-Colorado Rapids boss Anthony Hudson to lead USMNT at January camp
Brad Knighton announces retirement, takes over as Revolution U-17 coach
Transfer Tracker

Brad Knighton announces retirement, takes over as Revolution U-17 coach
More News
Video
Video
MLS SuperDraft 2023

MLS SuperDraft 2023
MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
1:15:46

MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
1:41:29

The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
MLS free agent market heating up! Who will end up where?
1:30:15

MLS free agent market heating up! Who will end up where?
More Video
MLS Season Pass. Coming February 1.

MLS Season Pass. Coming February 1.

The new home for MLS is here! In a historic first for sports, fans can stream every single MLS match through the Apple TV app, without any local blackouts or restrictions.