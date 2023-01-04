Transfer Tracker

Philadelphia Union elevate Dániel Gazdag to DP status with new contract

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Daniel Gazdag PHI

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The Philadelphia Union have promoted 2022 breakout star Dániel Gazdag onto a Designated Player deal, announcing Wednesday he's inked a new contract through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026.

The 26-year-old Hungary international, a 2022 MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire selection, will also switch to jersey No. 10 beginning next season, the club announced.

After joining the Union in May 2021 from Honved in his native Hungary, Gazdag enjoyed a career year the following season. He was the team's top scorer with 22 goals while adding 10 assists (second only to Kai Wagner's 15) as Philly dominated throughout the summer en route to the second-best goal differential (+46) and goals-against total (26) in MLS history – falling just short of the league title after a penalty-shootout loss to LAFC in MLS Cup 2022.

“Daniel became one of the top two-way players in Major League Soccer as well as a league MVP candidate last season," Philadelphia sporting director Ernst Tanner said in an official statement.

"... He’s a great fit for our aggressive style of play and we are excited to reward him with a Designated Player contract that keeps him in Philadelphia for the coming years.”

Gazdag's contract upgrade gives Philadelphia three DPs, putting him alongside strikers Julián Carranza and Mikael Uhre. Internationally, Gazdag has four goals in 18 appearances for Hungary.

After a historic 2022, the Union seem poised to again challenge for silverware in 2023 by keeping the bulk of their roster intact, despite the offseason departures of striker Cory Burke (to New York Red Bulls) and homegrown Paxten Aaronson (to Eintracht Frankfurt). In addition to Gazdag's new deal, they've also brought in midfielder Andrés Perea in an offseason trade with Orlando City SC.

Philadelphia open play Feb. 25 when hosting the Columbus Crew (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They're also one of five MLS representatives competing in the 2023 Concacaf Champions League.

