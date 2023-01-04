Philadelphia Union elevate Dániel Gazdag to DP status with new contract

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The Philadelphia Union have promoted 2022 breakout star Dániel Gazdag onto a Designated Player deal, announcing Wednesday he's inked a new contract through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026.

The 26-year-old Hungary international, a 2022 MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire selection, will also switch to jersey No. 10 beginning next season, the club announced.

After joining the Union in May 2021 from Honved in his native Hungary, Gazdag enjoyed a career year the following season. He was the team's top scorer with 22 goals while adding 10 assists (second only to Kai Wagner's 15) as Philly dominated throughout the summer en route to the second-best goal differential (+46) and goals-against total (26) in MLS history – falling just short of the league title after a penalty-shootout loss to LAFC in MLS Cup 2022.

“Daniel became one of the top two-way players in Major League Soccer as well as a league MVP candidate last season," Philadelphia sporting director Ernst Tanner said in an official statement.