Your Thursday Kickoff: Enzo “El Tanque” Copetti adds firepower to Charlotte FC attack

Kei Kamara, the third all-time leading scorer in MLS history, has requested a trade away from CF Montréal. The 38-year-old striker voiced the news on his Twitter account Wednesday morning. Kamara, who has 139 goals in 391 regular-season matches, was Montréal’s second-leading scorer in 2022 (9g/7a) as they achieved their best-ever MLS campaign.

Charlotte FC have acquired forward Enzo Copetti from Argentine Primera División side Racing Club. Copetti, who turns 27 next week, joins as a Designated Player and has signed through the 2025 MLS season with a club option for 2026. He joins Poland international forwards Karol Swiderski and Kamil Jozwiak as Charlotte's three DPs. Copetti enjoyed a breakout two seasons with Racing Club after joining in 2021; last year, he posted 21 goals and six assists in 47 appearances across all competitions.

The Portland Timbers have promoted Ned Grabavoy from technical director to general manager. The former MLS midfielder is now in his eighth season with the Timbers, first as a player and then as a front-office member. Portland’s sporting side was previously overseen by Gavin Wilkinson, who the club parted ways with in October.

Yesterday almost felt quiet. We only had a new DP signing, the third all-time leading scorer in league history request a trade, and like 10 goalkeeper and homegrown signings. Ah, yes, it’s good to just relax. Anyway, since yesterday was semi-normal by MLS standards, I fully expect things to hit peak weird today or tomorrow. Can’t wait. Until then, let’s (briefly) talk through yesterday.

Why did no one immediately tell me that Enzo Copetti is nicknamed “El Tanque”? I wouldn’t have been so skeptical at the start. “Enzo Copetti” is your childhood friend who moves away too soon and causes your first clear instance of micro-trauma. “El Tanque” is a monster in the box clearing bodies out of the way to get to any and every ball. Being “The Tank” changes everything.

I’m only kind of kidding. As this transfer has gone on (and on), we’ve learned more and more about Copetti and have a clearer picture of how he’ll fit into Charlotte’s attack. We always knew he would lead the line in Charlotte, but I don’t think I quite understood why that would be worth dropping Karol Swiderski into what essentially seems to be projected as a Sebastian Driussi-esque role.

And ok, yeah, I’m still a little unsure of that, and I think everyone will be until we get real-life proof of concept with both on the field. But there’s something to be said for a dude that’s just going for it. I promise I’m not just saying this because Sir Minty is standing just off-stage slowly tapping a tire iron upon their (tiny) hand.

“He’s a late bloomer who went through the second division,” Charlotte sporting director Zoran Krneta told Tom Bogert. “He’s a player who runs all the time, he doesn’t stop. He attacks spaces all the time, which is exactly the type of player we want. He’s also hungry. We want hungry players, players who have something to prove and want to do more.”

In MLS, you can absolutely try-hard your way into a double-digit goal tally. If Copetti can pair that energy with even some skill, Charlotte could have a 15-goal striker on their hands who also helps them out defensively. As good as Swiderski is, he’s not that guy. Now he can drop deeper and mostly just focus on making his teammates better in attack.

Of course, even without Copetti’s arrival, Charlotte would need Swiderski and company to make the club’s wingers more effective in attack. Whether it’s DP Kamil Jozwiak, U22 Kerwin Vargas, or whoever else on the wing, Charlotte didn’t truly get production from their non-Swiderski players last year outside of six goals from Shinyashiki. They’re going to need more this year out wide. It’s not strange to think that Copetti’s work rate and Swiderski spending a little more time on the ball could help with that.