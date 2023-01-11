Inter Miami sign Argentine defender Franco Negri

"We are thrilled to strengthen our squad with an experienced and versatile player like Negri and are excited to see him represent Inter Miami as we work towards a successful season in 2023,” chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release.

After turning pro with San Lorenzo in 2016, Negri has played for a variety of clubs in his native country, scoring seven goals and four assists in 132 games across all competitions – including the Argentine Primera División and the Conmebol Copa Sudamericana tournament. Last year with Godoy Cruz, he contributed two assists across 32 appearances.

The 27-year-old left back, who can also play in the midfield, last played for Argentine top-flight side Godoy Cruz.

Inter Miami CF have signed veteran defender Franco Negri through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025, the club announced Wednesday.

Bienvenido, Franco Negri✍️ Defender Franco Negri from Argentine top-flight team Club Deportivo Godoy Cruz, joins the team on a contract through the 2024 season! Check out all the details on our newest signing: https://t.co/7s0nhumSaN pic.twitter.com/7fPFIjfGoP

Negri would theoretically compete with former England international Kieran Gibbs and homegrown player Noah Allen for the starting left back position. Christopher McVey has also been deployed on the flanks by the Herons.

He's the second Godoy Cruz player to join an MLS club this offseason, following in the footsteps of former teammate Martín Ojeda, who recently signed a DP contract with interstate rivals Orlando City SC.

"I feel very excited and motivated by this beautiful opportunity that fútbol and Inter Miami have afforded me," Negri said. " … My goal is to give everything for the team in every training session and every match, trying to achieve as many of the team’s goals as possible and represent the club the best way possible on and off the pitch."

Negri becomes Miami's fourth offseason signing, although judging by head coach Phil Neville's recent comments, the club is far from done in the winter transfer market.

The Herons open their 2023 MLS campaign on Feb. 25 at home against CF Montréal (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).