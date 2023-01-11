Columbus Crew sign homegrown defender Keegan Hughes

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Columbus Crew have signed homegrown defender Keegan Hughes to a first-team contract, the club announced Wednesday.

Hughes' deal runs through the 2024 MLS season, with club options for both 2025 and 2026. The 22-year-old returns to his hometown side after a standout four-year collegiate career at Stanford, where he served as team captain during his senior season in 2022.

“We are thrilled to welcome another Crew Academy player to the first team,” Columbus president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release. “During his time at Stanford, Keegan proved himself to be one of the top defenders in the collegiate game, and we are excited for him to return home to central Ohio.