NYCFC re-sign homegrown midfielder Justin Haak

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed
New York City FC have signed homegrown player Justin Haak to a new contract through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Wednesday.
The 21-year-old defensive midfielder was out of contract following the 2022 campaign – his most prolific yet since making his pro debut in 2019. The Brooklyn native logged 883 minutes, between regular season and Audi MLS Cup Playoff matches, in addition to featuring with the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate NYCFC II (one goal in six games).
"I call New York home and for me to be able to represent this city is truly an honor," Haak said in an official statement.
"It’s always been a goal of mine to continue my development here with the club that has given me everything. I want to thank Dave [Lee, NYCFC sporting director] and everyone for believing in me. I am proud to continue the rich heritage we are creating here."
Haak's new deal seemingly gives the club's third-ever homegrown signing a chance to definitively break into the first team during a rebuilding period for NYCFC. The Cityzens have seen the bulk of their MLS Cup 2021-winning squad depart this offseason, with five starters and several substitutes leaving.
The future is also uncertain for starting goalkeeper Sean Johnson and Peruvian international defender Alexander Callens, who are both out of contract (free agents).
NYCFC will kick off the 2023 MLS season on Feb. 25 when they visit Nashville SC at GEODIS Park (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
