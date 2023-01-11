NYCFC re-sign homegrown midfielder Justin Haak

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

New York City FC have signed homegrown player Justin Haak to a new contract through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Wednesday.

The 21-year-old defensive midfielder was out of contract following the 2022 campaign – his most prolific yet since making his pro debut in 2019. The Brooklyn native logged 883 minutes, between regular season and Audi MLS Cup Playoff matches, in addition to featuring with the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate NYCFC II (one goal in six games).

"I call New York home and for me to be able to represent this city is truly an honor," Haak said in an official statement.