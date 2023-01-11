Preseason mailbag, Part 1: João Paulo's health, Orlando's transfers & more

Tell me something you’re excited for in MLS this year as preseason kicks off for real this week. I’m going to be using the most interesting responses for a season-preview mailbag. Fire away 👇👇

Below are some of my favorite responses, as well as my responses to those responses. That makes this the first mailbag of 2023 (a New Year’s resolution of mine is to produce these more regularly).

Rolled into the deal is the end of blackouts via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV . It’s one subscription to rule them all, man – you pay your cash, you get to watch every single game.

So, will MLS own summer Saturday nights the way the NFL owns autumn Sunday afternoons? I mean, that’s the dream, but I think we can all recognize it’ll take a hell of a lot to get to that point. But the clarity of intent is there, and that feels like a major step.

For everyone else, though, it feels like it can/will change a ton, and at least part of that change will be for the reasons listed above. Putting together a schedule with consistent week-to-week start times is one thing the league has never really done, and now it’s basically the foundation for the next 10 years (mostly Saturdays at 7:30 pm local for the home team). The fact those start times are primarily clustered in the “we’re going out and doing something fun as a group of friends/as a family/as a bunch of MLS-obsessed nerds” night of the week makes too much sense. The goal is to make it easier for fans to know when the games are on, which then makes those fans more likely to attend or watch from home. And yes, the start times are also family-friendly for the reasons jamison listed in his tweet.

Now, bear in mind this isn’t my sandbox since I have exactly zero to do with broadcasting and scheduling, and since I’m a sicko who watches all the games no matter what time they’re on or where. The Apple TV deal is great for me, obviously, but in terms of my week-to-week consumption of MLS, it’s not going to change much.

Since this year is Year 1 of a whole new era in how the league will be broadcast (nationally and globally), it feels like this is the question to start with.

We are juuuust about three weeks from the first MLS team kicking a ball in anger in 2023, as Seattle’s well-earned trip to Morocco for the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup is coming up in early February. It is thrilling, and I’m assuming Extratime’s David Gass and Producent Anders are doing everything in their power to get over there and produce a road show. That’s A+ content right there.

The tournament draw is this coming Friday (way early in the morning). The Sounders will be drawn into the second round, which means they’ll face one of Wydad Casablanca (hosts), Al-Hilal (Asian champions) or the winner of Al-Ahly (African champions) vs. Auckland City (Oceania champs). The two winners from those matchups then face either Real Madrid (you’ve heard of them) or Flamengo (this is time for my regularly-scheduled “some MLS team should buy Gabigol!” lament).

The Sounders will not win the Club World Cup. They may very well not win a single game – we’ve seen that happen to Concacaf teams before. But we’ve also seen Concacaf teams put in memorable performances, as Tigres managed a couple of years ago when they made it all the way to the final and scared the bejesus out of Bayern Munich before falling 1-0.

As for the specific bullet points in that tweet, I’m going to address the first two:

1) João Paulo’s health is one of the biggest variables in the league this year. If he comes back from his ACL tear good as new (which can and does happen), then there’s every reason to think Seattle’s a 60-point team and a threat to win every cup competition they’re in.

If, however, JP's limited, then that significantly lowers Seattle’s ceiling unless one of the kids on the roster takes a massive step forward. Obed Vargas is probably the most talented of them, but he’s recovering from an injury of his own (back) and is just 17 years old, so you can’t ask for too much. Josh Atencio had a breakout 2021 but took a step backwards in 2022, and part of me still thinks his best pro future is as a Tim Ream-esque ball-playing center back (certainly the USMNT fan part of me hopes that, as there aren’t many ball-playing center backs in the pipeline).

Then there’s Danny Leyva, who had some good moments last year but never looked fully in charge of games like a No. 6 and might just be the wrong guy to pair with Albert Rusnák. There’s reported interest in Leyva among Liga MX sides, and I wouldn’t be at all shocked if he was sold should the right offer come in.

There are other things to keep an eye on with the Sounders (Will Nico Lodeiro be the same? Will Jordan Morris recover to his 2020 best? Can Raúl Ruídiaz stay healthy?), but JP being MVP-caliber again is the biggest one.

2) Which is not to blow off the Nouhou bit! He’s made a name for himself on three continents now with his 1v1 defense, and as I’ve written a million times, he was legitimately an MLS Defender of the Year contender in the first half of 2021 before injuries took him off the field.

The issue, of course, is that he spent that year playing as a left center back in a 3-5-2, which is pretty clearly his best spot. The way the Sounders play out of that formation asks Nouhou to shut everything down defensively, win the ball and hit simple passes to the feet of checking midfielders. That’s it.

And there is a vast gulf between that and what the Sounders ask of him when playing as a fullback in a back four. He can go endline to endline, of course, but his inability to complete dangerous passes either in transition or in the attacking third just killed Seattle last season.

In short: Nouhou is an MLS Defender of the Year candidate in a back three, and a defensive sub in a back four. The Sounders will almost certainly play a back four this year, which makes Nouhou an odd fit.