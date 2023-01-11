Portland Timbers name Ned Grabavoy general manager

The Portland Timbers have promoted Ned Grabavoy from technical director to general manager, the club announced Wednesday.

The former MLS midfielder is now in his eighth season with the Timbers, first as a player and then as a front-office member. Portland’s sporting side was previously overseen by Gavin Wilkinson, who the club parted ways with in October.

"I feel fortunate to have been a part of this incredible organization for eight years now," Grabavoy said in a release. "I would like to thank Merritt Paulson for his continued belief and support in me personally.

"I am enthusiastic about the opportunity to continue working with Gio Savarese, the assistant coaches, and all of the incredible individuals that help make up our support staff here with the Portland Timbers. I believe our collective efforts will lead us to achieving success together."

Grabavoy spent the past four seasons (2019-22) as Portland’s technical director, overseeing all aspects of scouting, recruitment, and potential player acquisitions for the club while working closely with the GM on roster management, construction, and player contract execution.

Beforehand, Grabavoy served as the director of scouting and recruitment for Portland in 2017 and 2018.

"I’ve had the pleasure of working with Ned for many years now. He has been working towards this moment and I believe he is deserving of this promotion," Savarese said in a release. "Ned has my full support, as well as the entire technical staff, as we enter a new phase in the club. I look forward to accomplishing great things together."

Since Grabavoy joined the Timbers’ technical staff, Portland reached two MLS Cup Finals (2018, ‘21). They also claimed the MLS is Back Tournament title in 2020.

Grabavoy made 301 MLS appearances during his 13-year MLS playing career, the 56th most among field players in league history. He played for Portland in 2016 after most prominently featuring for Real Salt Lake.