Real Salt Lake sign goalkeeper Zac MacMath to contract extension

Real Salt Lake have signed goalkeeper Zac MacMath to a contract extension through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025, the club announced Wednesday.

MacMath, 31, emerged as RSL’s starter last campaign as they made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for a second straight year.

“I’m very excited to extend my stay here in Utah for three more years,” MacMath said in a release. “We have created a great culture around the club, and I hope to continue to add to that culture for years to come.”