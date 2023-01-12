Real Salt Lake sign goalkeeper Zac MacMath to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
Real Salt Lake have signed goalkeeper Zac MacMath to a contract extension through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025, the club announced Wednesday.
MacMath, 31, emerged as RSL’s starter last campaign as they made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for a second straight year.
“I’m very excited to extend my stay here in Utah for three more years,” MacMath said in a release. “We have created a great culture around the club, and I hope to continue to add to that culture for years to come.”
MacMath is entering his 13th year in MLS, logging time with the Philadelphia Union, Colorado Rapids and Vancouver Whitecaps FC before arriving in Salt Lake ahead of the 2020 campaign.
Last year, MacMath played every single minute (3,060) of their 34-game regular-season slate, becoming the first-ever true “Iron Man” in the Claret-and-Cobalt’s 18 seasons. He also made a career-high 102 saves and recorded 10 clean sheets.
For his career, MacMath has played over 190 MLS games and 17,000 minutes. He initially entered the league in 2011 after being selected fifth overall in the MLS SuperDraft following a collegiate career at the University of Maryland.
